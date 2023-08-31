UFC Paris Press Conference: Heavyweights Ready to Throw Down

At the UFC Paris press conference/media day event, we got to see the fighters on this card give us some insight as to how they're feeling leading up to this event. Ciryl Gane spoke candidly about how he felt he hit the ground running with his UFC career, but he's right where he should be. And, considering he's fighting at home, we're assuming there's nowhere else he'd rather be.

The Gane vs Spivak press conference had some pretty entertaining moments. For example: Rose Namajunas opened up about her previous bout and how even she can now call it a lackluster fight. Additionally, she talked about her penchant for surprising people. Here, we'll give you all you need to know about this media event, specifically surrounding the main event.

UFC Paris Press Conference: Gane Looking to Bounce Back

Ciryl Gane is one of the most winningest heavyweights we've seen. The only time we've seen him beaten in a one-sided manner was in his recent fight against the greatest to ever do it, Jon Jones. Ciryl was asked about this disappointment and how his fans may have been a bit let down since Gane has set the bar so high.

“At first, I was disappointed; I'm a competitor, so of course I was really disappointed. The people on social media [and also] in real life was disappointed. A lot of people was behind me for this fight against Jones and everyone knows it's not the result we expected.”

Referencing one of the biggest UFC events in recent memory, a member of the media and the UFC Paris press conference asked if Gane was looking to implement a game plan similar to Sean O'Malley's against Aljamain Sterling, or if ‘Bon Gamin' would like to prove a point and grapple. Ciryl responded:

“I don't want to prove anything, I just want to win the fight first. So, if I can stay on my feet, this will be better of course — like O'Malley did, he did very well. We have a lot of examples like that. But, yeah, to impose my style, this is my job.”

UFC Paris Press Conference: Spivak Ready to Impress in First UFC Main Event

Sergey Spivak is on a three-fight tear, having stopped all of these fights before he could hit a third round. Now that he's potentially going to fight for five-rounds, is anything different? He was asked this at the Gane vs Spivak press conference, to which he responded:

“The first fight with Derrick Lewis, that didn't come to fruition, was also going to be the main event. Unfortunately, because of his health, he had to get out of the fight. The, they rescheduled and rebooked it and it was also the main event. So, technically, this is my third main event that I'm getting prepared for. But, nothing is different, the preparation is not different… we're making sure to sharpen or tools to come out and win.”

Just 28-years-young and having finished 14 of his 16 wins, ‘The Polar Bear' is a dangerous and rising contender. Him and Ciryl Gane are certain to put on some can't-miss action this weekend.