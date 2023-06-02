UFC Betting Odds: Incredibly Close Numbers For The Main Event

The UFC betting odds are indicative of a closely contested main event.

What a main event we've got on our hands for this weekend's UFC action. Kai Kara-France has been a mainstay in the division. Three wins in a row, including one of the former bantamweight challenger, Cody Garbrandt, ‘Don't Blink' earned himself a crack at Brandon Moreno for the interim title. Though he fell short, these last four fights proves the he belongs at the top of the flyweight heap.

His opponent, Amir Albazi, has a fantastic body of work to show off heading into his first UFC main event spot. 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, this 16-1 fighter has never been finished. Moreover, having finished 14 of his 16 fights, Albazi seems more than ready to prove himself against a big name in the division.

UFC Betting Odds: Moneyline

When we get a matchup like this, expect the betting odds to have a razor thin favoring for one fighter, if a favor in any direction at all. Nearly a pick 'em fight, you can toss a coin for a fighter in this UFC Vegas 74 main event spot and the odds wouldn't necessarily argue with it.

Kai Kara-France -175 Amir Albazi +130 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Kai Kara-France -115 Amir Albazi -105 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Kai Kara-France -110 Amir Albazi -112 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Everything on paper about this fight is telling of how well the matchmakers did this time around. Though Amir Albazi doesn't have the name value of the Kiwi, the numbers don't lie. He deserves this shot and he's more than capable of winning. Though the betting odds mean nothing in the cage, it's not hard to picture either fighter winning this bout.

UFC Betting Odds: Method of Victory

It seems the most likely outcome, per these odds, is a decision win for Kara-France. However, if you're looking for a finish, then Albazi getting the tap isn't an unattractive bet.

Kara-France via KO/TKO +400 Kara-France via Submission +1400 Kara-France via Decision +175 Albazi via KO/TKO +550 Albazi via Submission +275 Albazi via Decision +380 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Kara-France via KO/TKO +400 Kara-France via Submission +1400 Kara-France via Decision +175 Albazi via KO/TKO +550 Albazi via Submission +275 Albazi via Decision +375 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Kara-France via KO/TKO +375 Kara-France via Submission +1600 Kara-France via Decision +225 Albazi via KO/TKO +700 Albazi via Submission +280 Albazi via Decision +420 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Kai has been submitted for 3 of his 10 losses. Albazi has won over half of his professional wins via submission. So, yeah, on paper, those are the glaring statistics in when looking for who can get the finish, and how. Kara-France has some nasty power in those hands, though! He can always get another shocking knockout win.

UFC Betting Odds: Round to Win

Nothing unusual here. As the fight drags out, the more likely it is that the judges will be needed.

Kara-France round 1 +1000 Kara-France round 2 +1400 Kara-France round 3 +2000 Kara-France round 4 +2500 Kara-France round 5 +3500 Albazi round 1 +550 Albazi round 2 +850 Albazi round 3 +1200 Albazi round 4 +1600 Albazi round 5 +2500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Kara-France round 1 +1000 Kara-France round 2 +1400 Kara-France round 3 +2000 Kara-France round 4 2500 Kara-France round 5 +3500 Albazi round 1 +550 Albazi round 2 +850 Albazi round 3 +1200 Albazi round 4 +1600 Albazi round 5 +2500 BET WITH BETMGM Kara-France round 1 +1150 Kara-France round 2 +1400 Kara-France round 3 +1700 Kara-France round 4 +2000 Kara-France round 5 +2500 Albazi round 1 +650 Albazi round 2 +850 Albazi round 3 +1300 Albazi round 4 +1900 Albazi round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The safest bet here, if there ever was one for an MMA fight, is looking like either Kara-France by decision or, to get that prop money, Albazi by first round submission.