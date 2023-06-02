UFC Betting Odds: Incredibly Close Numbers For The Main Event

Worldwide

The UFC betting odds are indicative of a closely contested main event. 

What a main event we've got on our hands for this weekend's UFC action. Kai Kara-France has been a mainstay in the division. Three wins in a row, including one of the former bantamweight challenger, Cody Garbrandt, ‘Don't Blink' earned himself a crack at Brandon Moreno for the interim title. Though he fell short, these last four fights proves the he belongs at the top of the flyweight heap.

His opponent, Amir Albazi, has a fantastic body of work to show off heading into his first UFC main event spot. 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, this 16-1 fighter has never been finished. Moreover, having finished 14 of his 16 fights, Albazi seems more than ready to prove himself against a big name in the division.

UFC Betting Odds: Moneyline

UFC betting odds: Kara-France vs Albazi

When we get a matchup like this, expect the betting odds to have a razor thin favoring for one fighter, if a favor in any direction at all. Nearly a pick 'em fight, you can toss a coin for a fighter in this UFC Vegas 74 main event spot and the odds wouldn't necessarily argue with it.

DraftKings

Kai Kara-France -175

Amir Albazi +130

BetMGM

Kai Kara-France -115

Amir Albazi -105

Kai Kara-France -110

Amir Albazi -112

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Everything on paper about this fight is telling of how well the matchmakers did this time around. Though Amir Albazi doesn't have the name value of the Kiwi, the numbers don't lie. He deserves this shot and he's more than capable of winning. Though the betting odds mean nothing in the cage, it's not hard to picture either fighter winning this bout.

UFC Betting Odds: Method of Victory

It seems the most likely outcome, per these odds, is a decision win for Kara-France. However, if you're looking for a finish, then Albazi getting the tap isn't an unattractive bet.

DraftKings

Kara-France via KO/TKO +400

Kara-France via Submission +1400

Kara-France via Decision +175

Albazi via KO/TKO +550

Albazi via Submission +275

Albazi via Decision +380

BetMGM

Kara-France via KO/TKO +400

Kara-France via Submission +1400

Kara-France via Decision +175

Albazi via KO/TKO +550

Albazi via Submission +275 

Albazi via Decision +375

Kara-France via KO/TKO +375

Kara-France via Submission +1600

Kara-France via Decision +225

Albazi via KO/TKO +700

Albazi via Submission +280

Albazi via Decision +420

Kai has been submitted for 3 of his 10 losses. Albazi has won over half of his professional wins via submission. So, yeah, on paper, those are the glaring statistics in when looking for who can get the finish, and how. Kara-France has some nasty power in those hands, though! He can always get another shocking knockout win.

UFC Betting Odds: Round to Win

Nothing unusual here. As the fight drags out, the more likely it is that the judges will be needed.

DraftKings

Kara-France round 1 +1000

Kara-France round 2 +1400

Kara-France round 3 +2000

Kara-France round 4 +2500

Kara-France round 5 +3500

Albazi round 1 +550

Albazi round 2 +850

Albazi round 3 +1200

Albazi round 4 +1600

Albazi round 5 +2500

BetMGM

Kara-France round 1 +1000

Kara-France round 2 +1400

Kara-France round 3 +2000

Kara-France round 4 2500

Kara-France round 5 +3500

Albazi round 1 +550

Albazi round 2 +850

Albazi round 3 +1200

Albazi round 4 +1600

Albazi round 5 +2500

Kara-France round 1 +1150

Kara-France round 2 +1400

Kara-France round 3 +1700

Kara-France round 4 +2000

Kara-France round 5 +2500

Albazi round 1 +650

Albazi round 2 +850

Albazi round 3 +1300

Albazi round 4 +1900

Albazi round 5 +2200

The safest bet here, if there ever was one for an MMA fight, is looking like either Kara-France by decision or, to get that prop money, Albazi by first round submission.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

