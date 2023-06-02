Worldwide
UFC Betting Odds: Incredibly Close Numbers For The Main Event
The UFC betting odds are indicative of a closely contested main event.
What a main event we've got on our hands for this weekend's UFC action. Kai Kara-France has been a mainstay in the division. Three wins in a row, including one of the former bantamweight challenger, Cody Garbrandt, ‘Don't Blink' earned himself a crack at Brandon Moreno for the interim title. Though he fell short, these last four fights proves the he belongs at the top of the flyweight heap.
His opponent, Amir Albazi, has a fantastic body of work to show off heading into his first UFC main event spot. 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, this 16-1 fighter has never been finished. Moreover, having finished 14 of his 16 fights, Albazi seems more than ready to prove himself against a big name in the division.
UFC Betting Odds: Moneyline
When we get a matchup like this, expect the betting odds to have a razor thin favoring for one fighter, if a favor in any direction at all. Nearly a pick 'em fight, you can toss a coin for a fighter in this UFC Vegas 74 main event spot and the odds wouldn't necessarily argue with it.
|
|
Kai Kara-France -175
Amir Albazi +130
|
|
|
Everything on paper about this fight is telling of how well the matchmakers did this time around. Though Amir Albazi doesn't have the name value of the Kiwi, the numbers don't lie. He deserves this shot and he's more than capable of winning. Though the betting odds mean nothing in the cage, it's not hard to picture either fighter winning this bout.
UFC Betting Odds: Method of Victory
It seems the most likely outcome, per these odds, is a decision win for Kara-France. However, if you're looking for a finish, then Albazi getting the tap isn't an unattractive bet.
|
|
Kara-France via KO/TKO +400
Kara-France via Submission +1400
Kara-France via Decision +175
Albazi via KO/TKO +550
Albazi via Submission +275
Albazi via Decision +380
|
|
|
Kara-France via KO/TKO +375
Kara-France via Submission +1600
Kara-France via Decision +225
Albazi via KO/TKO +700
Albazi via Submission +280
Albazi via Decision +420
|
Kai has been submitted for 3 of his 10 losses. Albazi has won over half of his professional wins via submission. So, yeah, on paper, those are the glaring statistics in when looking for who can get the finish, and how. Kara-France has some nasty power in those hands, though! He can always get another shocking knockout win.
UFC Betting Odds: Round to Win
Nothing unusual here. As the fight drags out, the more likely it is that the judges will be needed.
|
|
Kara-France round 1 +1000
Kara-France round 2 +1400
Kara-France round 3 +2000
Kara-France round 4 +2500
Kara-France round 5 +3500
Albazi round 1 +550
Albazi round 2 +850
Albazi round 3 +1200
Albazi round 4 +1600
Albazi round 5 +2500
|
|
The safest bet here, if there ever was one for an MMA fight, is looking like either Kara-France by decision or, to get that prop money, Albazi by first round submission.