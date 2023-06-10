UFC 289 LIVE Updates – Round By Round Results

UFC 289 is finally here and we've got you covered for everything that'll keep you in the know!

A star-studded UFC event ends in championship gold being contested. But, before that, we've got so many bangers to get through. The main card consists of familiar faces and prospects that are certain to be the future of the UFC. So, as the night of fights gets underway, we'll be here to keep you updated on all of the results for the main card.

UFC 289 Results: Main Event – Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

The main event is here! Amanda Nunes is looking for her 6th title defense in the division, but she's got a tough task ahead of her. Irene Aldana has won two straight, both by way of KO/TKO. This main event slot is certain to deliver as we wrap up an exciting night of fights.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

UFC 289 Results: Co-main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

What a fight we've got here! The winner of this fight cannot be denied a title shot in the lightweight division. Oliveira, being the former champion, is looking to bounce back from his recent loss against Islam Makhachev. Dariush, with as much momentum a fightre can have, is trying to prove that he's the next guy to challenge for the belt.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official Result:

Mike Mallott vs Adam Fugitt

Hometown hero vs hungry underdog — this fight may pale in comparison of the headliner in terms of implication, but it's got everything a fan needs to get invested. Mollott, fighting in his home country of Canada, will look to spoil Fugitt's attempts at creating his first win streak in the UFC.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

A featherweight bout with heavy implications as to who will be in the rankings next week, we've got Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr. Dan has the strength of schedule on his side, but is that enough to shy away Landwehr as he takes on the biggest challenge of his career thus far?

Round 1: For the most part, this was a close, perhaps inconsequential round we saw Ige push the pace and lay the ground for what this fight could be. Then, as things are closing out, Dan is able to score a quick knockdown.

inconsequential

Round 2: Nate is clearly trying to land a knee from the clinch position in this round. However, in attacking this, he's time and time again left himself to be open for counter strikes. As the round ends, it's Ige that lands the most significant strike. A lead hook drops Nate, winning Dan the round.

Round 3: What a fun round! Back and forth, but again, it was Ige that got the most going for him. The better shots, the pressure, and the big moments went to Dan. It's looking like he's going to keep his spot in the top 15.

Official Result: Dan Ige via unanimous decision

Official Result: Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders

A fight that is sure to deliver is the opener for the UFC 289 main card. Eryk Anders has been a mainstay in the UFC for some time. Marc, looking to make it two in a row, is here to get the win in his native Canada and get some momentum going for his countrymen fighting on this main card.

Round 1: Despite getting dropped in the early goings of the fight, Anders is able to work from the clinch and get to work. His pressure and pace are, in my opinion, enough to beat the early knockdown from Marc.

10-9 Anders

Round 2: More referee interjections than we'd like, but things are, otherwise, going as a round goes. Anders' pressure and pace is, again, putting him in the lead here. This was a very close round, as it was contested almost exclusively in kickboxing range. In my head, Anders won that round.

10-9 Anders

Round 3: A very close round here. Anders kept the pace up, but I think that his rhythm was bothered in this round. He ate a lot of, relative to the round, big shots. Again, a close Round, but I think this one goes to Barriault.

10-9 Barriault

Official Result: Marc-André Barriault via decision