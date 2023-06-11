UFC 289 Aftermath: Where The Winners Go

Worldwide

Published

2 mins ago

on

UFC 289 has made a wake that the MMA community cannot ignore. Here for all of the matches to make minutes removed from the PPV, read below to see how we play matchmaker.

UFC 289 Results: Nunes Retains Bantamweight Gold

UFC 289 Aftermath

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Amanda Nunes moves in with a hit against Julianna Pena during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA – Photo by Icon sports

After controlling 5 rounds against Aldana, Nunes is able to

What else is there other than running it back with Juliana Pena? This was the originally slated bout for tonight and it's the fight that should happen next for the division.

UFC 289: The Former Champ Gets The Win

Charles Oliveira went in and did what not a lot of people thought he could do — he ended the winning streak of Beneil Dariush. There's not much to say other than “title shot”. What else is there for ‘do Bronx'? He deserves a shot at gold at the next given opportunity.

UFC 289 Results: Mike Mallott Shows Out For Homecoming

Mike Mallott was tested a bit, and he was brought out of the first round. However, the durability was there but not enough. Mike got going and was able to put his hands and feet to work. Not a stranger to the finish, Mike got the job done in round two.

Moving forward, it's looking like Mike needs a big push in competition. Why not match him with Matt Brown? Seasoned vet vs the relative new kid on the block, this matchup can't not be fun.

UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige Wins Against Landwehr

Dan Ige has proven that he belongs in the top 15. After a great fight Dan gets the work done and is able to show that he's here and he's not going anywhere. So, for his next fight, who should Ige take on?

Bryce Mitchell is a big name, a worthy opponent, and someone that Ige deserves as he moves up the ranks

Official Result: Marc-André Barriault Defeats Eryk Anders

After this middleweight war, we've got a bit more clarity as to who is next to move up in the 185lb division. Despite a furious attack from Anders, he fell short on the judges' scorecards against Barriault. So, in terms of the next opponent? Michal Oleksiejczuk. That's not a terribly stark step up in the ranks, nor is it anything super far-fetched.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

