Noche UFC Odds: The Champ Remains the Underdog

45 seconds ago

Noche UFC Odds: The Champ Remains the Underdog

The Noche UFC odds are in and they're very interesting. Despite having just finished Valentina Shevchenko in her last fight, the current champion is still a slight underdog going into the rematch. That is fair; Shevchenko was starting to pull away with the fight, at least per the official scorecards, but it's MMA and it's never over until it's over.

Here, we'll go over the Grasso vs Shevchenko odds — everything you'll need to know, we've got just down below. The moneyline odds, the round props and method of victory will be included as we share the numbers from various bookies. So, whether you're in it to bet or just interested in the odds, we've got the numbers that are trying to paint the picture for this event.

Noche UFC Odds – The Best Grasso vs Shevchenko Odds

Noche UFC odds

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: (R-L) Valentina Shevchenko punches Alexa Grasso in their Women's Flyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM – Photo by Icon sport

Who, when and how — the odds will answer what the betters and pundits and, really, the fanbase at large think of this weekend's main event. Shevchenko is slightly favored to win her belt back, but she's not the big favorite that she's used to being. Having been submitted in her last fight and arguably losing the fight before that, the odds aren't as heavy for ‘Bullet' as we're accustomed.

Whether it be a changing of the tides or Shevchenko redeeming herself lies in how things play out this weekend. The media is done, the scales have been hit and now, the only thing left to do is wait for the cage door to lock and for the referee to give the green light. In the mean time, let's look at these numbers and see what we're working with.

Grasso vs Shevchenko – Moneyline

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Alexa Grasso celebrates her victory over Valentina Shevchenko in their Women's Flyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM – Photo by Icon sport

Not by much, but the majority of people have their money on the belt going back on Shevchenko's shoulder. Grasso is far from a huge underdog, but with how things have been going lately, it almost seems to be the favorable position to be the underdog in a title fight.

DraftKings

Alexa Grasso +145

Valentina Shevchenko -175

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Alexa Grasso +145

Valentina Shevchenko -175

BET WITH BETMGM

Alexa Grasso +138

Valentina Shevchenko -175

BET WITH BETRIVERS

As you can see, the Grasso vs Shevchenko odds are not too heavy one way or another. This is nearly a coin toss.

UFC Odds – Grasso vs Shevchenko Method of Victory

So, we know who is favored to win, but how will they get it done? Of course, you never know until you know, you know? But, we can look at the stats and put together a good idea on paper of how things could go.

DraftKings

Grasso via KO/TKO +1200

Grasso via Submission +400

Grasso via Decision +350

Shevchenko via KO/TKO +400

Shevchenko via Submission +750

Shevchenko via Decision +140

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Grasso via KO/TKO +1200

Grasso via Submission +400

Grasso via Decision +350

Shevchenko via KO/TKO +350

Shevchenko via Submission +700

Shevchenko via Decision +150

BET WITH BETMGM

Grasso via KO/TKO +1400

Grasso via Submission +360

Grasso via Decision +350

Shevchenko via KO/TKO +410

Shevchenko via Submission +850

Shevchenko via Decision +155

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Both fighters are, per the numbers, most likely to win by decision. Not for a lack of finishing ability, but both halves of our main event are too durable and too talented to be confident in a finish. With that being said, it was Grasso that was able to stop Shevchenko for the first time since 2010. This win also couples as the first time Valentina has ever been submitted.

Grasso vs Shevchenko Round to Win Odds

Per usual, as the fight drags on, the less likely the numbers think we'll see a finish. However, it is very much worth noting that their last fight ended at the end of the fourth round and, given how tough both parties are here, the fight leaving the first round isn't a bad bet. But, and again, you never know.

DraftKings

Grasso round 1 +1000

Grasso round 2 +1400

Grasso round 3 +1800

Grasso round 4 +2200

Grasso round 5 +2800

Shevchenko round 1 +1000

Shevchenko round 2 +1200

Shevchenko round 3 +1400

Shevchenko round 4 +1800

Shevchenko round 5 +2200

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Grasso round 1 +1000

Grasso round 2 +1400

Grasso round 3 +1800

Grasso round 4 +2200

Grasso round 5 +2800

Shevchenko round 1 +800

Shevchenko round 2 +1100

Shevchenko round 3 +1400

Shevchenko round 4 +1800

Shevchenko round 5 +2200

BET WITH BETMGM

Grasso round 1 +1600 

Grasso round 2 +1800 

Grasso round 3 +1800

Grasso round 4 +1900

Grasso round 5 +2200

Shevchenko round 1 +1300

Shevchenko round 2 +1400

Shevchenko round 3 +1400 

Shevchenko round 4 +1800

Shevchenko round 5 +2200

BET WITH BETRIVERS

If there was a first round stoppage, it's likely to be at the hands(or legs) of Shevchenko. After the first round, the numbers crescendo to some pretty unlikely numbers for a finish. So, if you're looking at Grasso by fifth round KO, then you'll have quite the payout hitting your wallet.

More of the Noche UFC Odds

Bangers galore! Noche UFC has got to be one of the best free cards of the year. Of course, having a title fight on a non-PPV is remarkable, but it's not like there aren't great supporting fights on this card; be it big names or talent that's just waiting for a show-out performance, Noche UFC is one of those card you really don't want to miss.

We've seen the Grasso vs Shevchenko odds, but lets look at more of the card.

  • Kevin Holland (+120) vs Jack Della Maddalena (-145)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. (-750) vs Terrance Mitchell (+525)
  • Daniel Zellhuber (-275) vs Christos Giago (+220)

Onward to fight night! Catch us here for some live coverage of the fights, the aftermath and matches to make following Noche UFC.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

