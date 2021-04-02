Here Is the Entire Undercard For the April 17 TRILLER Show in Atlanta

Welterweight William Jackson Added To Triller Fight Club Card For April 17 in Atlanta, Will Oppose Quinton Randall To Complete Undercard

Local Favorite in Cincinnati Brings 13-2-2 Mark In Return To Ring

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 — Triller Fight Club today announced the completion of a world-class lineup of boxing for its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the addition of Cincinnati native William Jackson (13-2-2, 5 KOs), who will oppose Quinton Randall (Houston, 7-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout. Triller Fight Club (www.trillerfightclub.com) is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

Click here to learn more about the person tasked with putting together some of these matchups.

Jackson, who began his professional boxing career in 2008, has developed a strong fan following in his native Cincinnati, the location of nearly all of his bouts. The matchup with Randall represents a return to the ring for Jackson, who last competed in 2017, when he battled Tre’Sean Wiggins to a draw.

Jackson joins a card headlined by Jake Paul (Cleveland) taking on former Bellator and OneFC champion Ben Askren (Cedar Rapids, Ohio).

Regis Prograis (New Orleans) battles Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine) and heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) opposes Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia).

Other matchups on the April 17 card include Joe Fournier (London) challenging music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia); super middleweight Junior Younan (Brooklyn, N.Y.) vs. Jeyson Minda (Quito, Ecuador/Salem, Mass.); and middleweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (Baltimore) vs. Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires).

The lineup for the four-hour Pay Per View show, Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events, will include performances by Justin Bieber (below), The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club event.

The lead up to April 17 officially also includes an original series exclusively on Triller and FITE. “PRBLM CHILD” is a raw, all-access look into the life of one of the world’s most polarizing and controversial personalities, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, as he trains for his fight vs. Askren. The series also will include boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ryan Garcia, Jorge Masvidal and Snoop Dogg, among many more.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-Verse TV, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. All fight information can be found at TrillerFightClub.com, which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.

**HOW TO WATCH THE APRIL 17, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-Verse TV, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as leading providers in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

Triller Fight Club, April 17, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bout Schedule as of April 1, 2021

Main event:

Jake Paul, Cleveland (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (pro debut/boxing, 19-2-0, 6 Kos/MMA), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard:

Regis Prograis, New Orleans (25-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ivan Redkach, Shostka, Ukraine (23-5, 18 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Steve Cunningham, Philadelphia (29-9-1, 13 KOs), vs. Frank Mir, Las Vegas (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0, 14KOs/MMA), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Fournier, London (8-0, 8 KOs), vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”), Envigado, Colombia (pro debut), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Junior Younan, Brooklyn (15-0-1, 10 KOs), vs. Jeyson Minda, Quito, Ecuador (14-4-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Lorenzo Simpson, Baltimore (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires, 16-3-1) 8 rounds, middleweight

Quinton Randall, Houston (7-0, 2 KOs) vs William Jackson, Cincinnati (13-2-2, 2 KOs) 8 rounds, welterweight