Charlie Sheehy Looking to Qualify For The Olympic Team

Brisbane, CA–The Bay Area will look to have its first Olympic boxer since Andre Ward, as last month, USA Boxing announced 63 kg boxer Charlie Sheehy had been promoted to USA Boxing’s Olympic Qualification Team and will begin his journey to Qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sheehy, of Brisbane, California is a life-long athlete, who began competing at an early with his coach Miguel Rios, at Fire in the Ring Boxing Gym in San Francisco, Ca, which featured an after-school program that taught boxing for free to those under the age of 18-years-old, ran by Jimmy Ford.

Charlie Sheehy continued to excel at the sport, and as time went on won, multiple national tournaments, and boxing became his sole focus.

After making it to the Olympic Trials, which Charlie Sheehy qualified for by winning the Western Qualifiers in 2019 in Reno, Nevada, Sheehy spent most of 2020 at secure facilities with Team USA, competing and training with some of the best coaches in the world such as Billy Walsh, Augie Sanchez, and many more.

“I am excited about being able to earn my spot in the Olympics and look forward to making my friends and family in the Bay Area proud,” said an eager Sheehy. “This is a dream come true, and I want to bring back a gold medal to the Bay Area. I look up to 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Andre Ward, who trained out of Oakland. Ward has always been a major inspiration and someone I looked up to, and trying to follow in his footsteps and represent the Bay Area would be a great honor. I am ready to accomplish this mission!”