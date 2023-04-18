Who Won The Weekend: Big Bang Theory Edition

Before we launch our coverage from all angles of the major fight week ahead featuring the Davis vs. Garcia matchup, we can’t leave last weekend’s fight action behind without our NY Fights team assessment, even if it’s a bit of a slam-dunk choice. So let’s get to it. Who Won The Weekend: Big Bang Theory.

Michael Woods, Founder: No debate needed, gang, Big Bang Zhang won the weekend. I kick myself for not being a betting man, I thought about running my “Zhang by KO” theory by Tommy Rainone, but alas… Seriously, I like when some nice guys finish first. It makes existence more tolerable, it gives hope for the masses who aren't as hard-charging in their day-to-day vocational life.

Tommy Rainone, Writer: Plus 850 knockout against a guy with the reflexes of a dumpster is always a risk worth taking. (Ed. – Ouch!).

Jacob Rodriguez, Writer: The weekend went to Zhang Zhilei. He won in impressive fashion proving that his name should be mentioned with the top heavyweights of the world. I’ve liked him for a while, and I like him even more now.

Abe Gonzalez, Managing Editor, Big Fight Weekend: Just like the Busta Rhymes album in 2006, Zhilei Zhang delivered “The Big Bang” on Saturday night and is now hot as fish grease in the heavyweight division. I know Filip Hrgovic called for a rematch, but Zhang should be looking at the champs instead and lobbying for a shot at them.

Chinese Heavyweight Fireworks Ahead in Macau

Gayle Falkenthal, West Coast Bureau Chief: It’s a rare unanimous verdict this weekend. The 39-year-old Zhang has been quietly working to prove boxing's Big Bang Theory is the real deal. His recent training camp in New Jersey and subsequent victory has pushed him toward top ten status – perhaps even top five? Because Zhang is in boxing’s glamour division, it’s a meaningful win for all of boxing.

Zhang now offers a viable A-side dance partner to multiple potential opponents. Consider also the enormous draw a Chinese heavyweight would make in Macau or the Middle East. Big money for everyone and a generous purse for the two combatants. How about it, Bronze Bomber? If there isn’t a significant card in one of these locations featuring Zhang before the end of 2023, boxing will have missed a golden opportunity.