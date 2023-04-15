Hollywood Fight Night Results: Trinidad Remains Undefeated, Silva Wins Debut

Every promoter hopes to face the same problem as Tom Loeffler of Los Angeles based 360 Promotions: outgrowing your original venue. Loeffler's “Hollywood Fight Nights” series made a successful and entertaining debut with a sold-out card at its new home at the Commerce Casino on Saturday, April 14, streamed live via UFC Fight Pass.

Consistent with the philosophy of its partners at the UFC to help build boxing on the UFC Fight Pass platform, Loeffler's matchmaking philosophy is prioritizing entertainment value, putting promising fighters up against challenging opponents willing to test themselves. As a result, fans see exciting action and keep coming back. Like the UFC, a loss isn't a dealbreaker if a fighter puts on a good show and demonstrates improving skills. How refreshing.

Omar Trinidad Remains Undefeated in Crowd-Pleasing Win Over Adan Ochoa

Featherweight Omar Trinidad (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Boyle Heights graduated to the main event after his victory in January, taking charge and taking it to Adan “Scarface” Ochoa (12-3, 5 KOs) of Compton, California, for a hard-won majority decision. Scores were 80-72 X 2 and 78-74 for Trinidad.

“It feels good In the gym we did 13, 14 rounds every day. I'm glad I went eight rounds. It's good experience,” said Trinidad. He praised Ochoa's effort. “He had heart. He did a hell of a good job. It takes two to tango. Did you all enjoy it?” Trinidad asked the fans. “That's what it's all about.” Trinidad promised to stay active. “Expect more toe-to-toe fights and bangers, man!”

Ochoa had called out Trinidad and stepped up to the challenge. Ochoa showed tremendous determination, but he couldn't match the offensive output of Trinidad.

Gabriel Silva Enjoys Successful Pro Boxing Debut

In the co-main event, Gabriel Silva (1-0), son of MMA all-time great Anderson “Spider” Silva, made his successful professional boxing debut in the middleweight division with a decision victory over Angelo Thompson (0-7) of Newark, New Jersey. Scores were 39-36 X 2 and 38-37. Silva showed his cool demeanor and patience under the kind of scrutiny most fighters don't experience in their debut, chipping away at Thompson round by round. Thompson said he would send Silva back to his MMA career, and he caught him with a shot in the final fourth round, but it was too late.

Of his debut, Silva said, “He was a good opponent. Coming from kickboxing is a totally different game, so I had to adjust my pace to what I know.”

Silva's father was in the corner. It was also his father's birthday. After the fight, Gabriel Silva handed his father a bouquet. “I wanted to say happy birthday to my dad. If there's someone that deserves these flowers, it's my dad. Months away from us, always sacrificing for his family,” said Silva.

Cain Sandoval Extends Knockout Streak

Super featherweight prospect Cain Sandoval (9-0, 9 KOs) of Sacramento hoped to put on an impressive performance in his first fight signed to 360 Promotions against Jose Angulo (14-6, 7 KOs) of Ecuador. Check it off the list courtesy of a fifth-round TKO for Sandoval, who keeps his record and knockout streak going.

The 20-year-old prospect dropped Angulo in the second round with a right hook to the temple, leaving the Ecuadorian disoriented. Angulo survived, and Sandoval sat Angulo down again in the sixth from similar chopping right hands. This time, Sandoval had more time left in the round and unloaded on Angulo under the watchful eye of referee Jack Reiss. Angulo popped Sandoval with a hard left hook, showing he'd come to fight and not just cash a paycheck. But eventually, Sandoval accumulated too much damage for Reiss, who waved off the fight at 2:34 of round five.

Russian-born light heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov (4-0, 3 KOs) got off to a great start courtesy of a knockdown on a right check hook in round one against Nathan David Sharp (4-5, 2 KOs) of Merced, California. The power-punching continued against a brave opponent, eventually forcing referee Eddie Hernandez to step in and stop Sharp from taking more damage at 2:24 of round three. Dzambekov, age 25, trains at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood with Marvin Somodio. Dzambekov shows a relentless power punching style and will likely step up to eight-round fights before the year ends.

Osvaldo Lopez (4-0-1, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles hoped to keep his knockout streak against Jose Manuel Gomez (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Livermore, California. Instead, the pair put on a spirited fight ending in a draw.

Flyweight Gloria Munguilla of Los Angeles improved to 3-0 against Nikkia Williams (0-1), a U.S. Army veteran making her professional debut. Both women put on an all-action fight, winning over the Commerce Casino audience, who cheered on the fighters' efforts. Williams must remember Henry Armstrong, Bernard Hopkins, and Robiesy Ramirez all lost their pro debuts, too.

If you're in Southern California and want to take in the Los Angeles regional boxing scene, junior middleweight Callum Walsh of Ireland will take on Carson Jones in the main event of the next Hollywood Fight Night card on June 9 at Commerce Casino.