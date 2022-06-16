Vergil Ortiz Jr Fighting After Year Layoff, Maybe Aug. 6 Bout Restores Missing Buzz

If we are pondering guys who had a good deal of momentum going, and then sputtered, and stalled out, Vergil Ortiz Jr has to be in the mix. In 2019, his profile was on the ascent, the Texas-based welterweight stopped Mauricio Herrera (click here to watch that one), Antonio Orozco (see here, Steve Kim then at ESPN was gushing) and Brad Solomon (click here to watch that fight), no, no Hall of Famers among them. And yes, some brows were raised when Vergil weighed over the welterweight limit and needed to do a quick cut to make 147.

Check out this piece I wrote for Bad Left Hook at the start of 2019. Not gush-y, but interesting to see some of the thinking that was bandied about 3 plus years ago.

So, the Texas prospect was busy, at least as far as this era goes, and it looked like Golden Boy would have a fighter moving into the bigger-stakes bouts pretty soon. Fans contemplated how Vergil might do against Errol Spence, in an all-Texas shootout, and Vergil Ortiz Jr lobbied to face vet Keith Thurman, signaling he wanted to step it up.

Then the activity fell off. His first start in 2020 came in July, and yes, of course, we know that a Covid's presence messed with the sport as a whole. The on-the-come up fighter stopped Samuel Vargas, another tester type.

And chatter bubbled up, Vergil Ortiz Jr and Spence yapped. Vergil had a rep as a soft spoken guy, but he got mileage out of asking for top guns.

“I want to fight Crawford,” Ortiz said before the Vargas bout. “He’s a very skilled fighter, arguably among the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, and very smart. I’m very open to fighting him. That’s probably the easiest fight to make in boxing right now.

“I’m ready to take any opportunity thrown my way. I understand how hard it is to make big fights these days so if I received an offer to face Crawford, I would take it.”

Near the end of 2020, Vergil Ortiz Jr signed on with manager Rick Mirigian and joined a crowd at MTK…and with Canelo jetting from Golden Boy, that seemed to pave the way for a propulsive move up the ladder at 147.

But VOJ was not seen in the ring until March 2021, when he took his stiffest on paper test, in Maurice Hooker. Vergil, now 22, passed that test, upping his record to 17-0, with 17 KOs.

He got in another bout in September of 2021, another solid opponent, in Egidjius Kavaliauskas, and stayed perfect, at 18-0, his KO streak intact. He managed to claw his way out of a hard second round, when his chin and mental toughness got tested. Our Gayle Falkenthal wrote up the bout.

Then came…issues, maybe you can say. In November 2021, Vergil Ortiz Jr parted ways with trainer Robert Garcia. He'd worked with Joel Diaz, to get to 9-0, and jumped ship to Garcia. Some flak got thrown at Vergil Sr, for maybe being too handsy on the kid's career. GBP matchmaker par excellence Robert Diaz spoke to NYF managing editor Abe Gonzalez about Vergil's place in the game, and he didn't sound an alarm or hint at any obvious impediments.

And maybe it's no big thing that there seems to be an issue with finding that sticky fit with a trainer; Ortiz Jr flirted with Eddy Reynoso, but announced that wouldn't work, because Eddy had too many balls in the air. Vergil Sr would do the chore, assisted by Manny Robles, that's what we heard ahead of the Ortiz match versus Michael McKinson (21-0, just 2 KOs), set for March 19. On March 15, though, word dropped that the fight was off. Vergil had a medical issue, rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of muscle tissue that can lead to kidney damage. Seems like his body is all good, though, because the fight against the Brit with the fancy record built off of so-so competition is on again.

Maybe it's just a perfect storm of imperfection, maybe the little lull in the progress of the VOJ train can be chalked up to a mix of Covid, and boxing politics, and excessive focus on maneuvering by management on landing that big-bucks step up fight…Maybe the fight and a win over McKinson will be the right medicine, so Vergil Ortiz Jr and fans of his can get back more of that 2019 energy.

Here is the release Golden Boy sent out to spread word on Vergil's ring return:

VERGIL ORTIZ, JR. VS. MICHAEL MCKINSON IS SET FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 AT DICKIES ARENA IN FORT WORTH, TX

STREAMING LIVE WORLDWIDE ON DAZN

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, June 21st @ 8:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 16, 2022): Knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), will make his grand return to the ring on Saturday, August 6, taking on top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain. The 12-round welterweight fight will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

