Top Three Knockouts By Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul (Video)

As we get closer to Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, here is a look at Paul's top three knockouts.

Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) Sunday, Feb. 26, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul finally has a done deal with Fury after numerous attempts during the pandemic. With this matchup possibly adding to this record, I look back and provide my favorite three knockdowns in his short professional boxing career. Statistics show this will be a limited sample size to choose from due to only having four wins by stoppage. They all, however, have ended with a big right hand.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Suppose I had to flip a coin on the lesser of the two—this one in Atlanta or his stoppage of Ali Eson Gib in his pro debut. The Gib stoppage is of note, as it was on a fight card during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami. His knockout of Askren had a better call than the right landing in 2021. Despite that, the fight in his pro debut was against someone that was overmatched. Askren makes this list.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Jake Paul made waves with the knockout in 2020, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round. In a bout that saw Robinson dropped several times before the end, Paul ended the night with a counter right that left the former slam dunk champion motionless for several minutes. Memes and social media antics ensued afterward, but the combination that set the kill shot was good. Robinson tried to make the fight ugly, and Paul ended it in said fashion.

Jake Paul vs. Tyrone Woodley

Woodley came into this match before, one beaten on points in Paul's hometown of Cleveland for a rematch bout in 2019. As Fury mentioned above, Woodley came in on short notice as Fury had to withdraw due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. Paul met him with a right hand over the top that flatlined Woodley in the sixth round, ending the rematch emphatically. Paul's knockout of Woodley is without question his best to date.