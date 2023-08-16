Reaction: Alycia Baumgardner Tests Positive For Banned Steroid

DiBella added, “Michigan will not confirm anything to me and told me I would need to make a Freedom of Information Act request. I have not heard from the sanctioning bodies yet. PED testing in #boxing is a trip.”

After several messages, Baumgardner released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 4 p.m. ET.

“On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an “A Sample” I proceed on July 12, 2023 resulted in an “Adverse Analytical Finding” of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I've never heard of or used in any way. The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12 result essentially impossible.

“To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I've trained my entire career.

“As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a template. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously – which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.

“I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this “play out.” I plan to keep you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.”

Promoter Matchroom Boxing Responds

Matchroom Boxing also issued a statement.

“Matchroom can today confirm that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou in Detroit on July 15. Matchroom was first informed of this result on August 12. The applicable regulatory authorities are also aware and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.

“Matchroom is committed to promoting a clean and fair sport for all athletes, and will assist Alycia and her team during this time, affording her the appropriate due process. As we wait to receive more information, Matchroom will not be making any further content.”

What are Mesterolone and Primobolan?

According to the National Institute of Health's (NIH) National Library of Medicine, mesterolone, also sold under the brand name Proviron, is an androgen and anabolic steroid which is used to elevate testosterone levels. According to Public Lab, a nonprofit science wiki site, the half-life of mesterolone is approximately 12-13 hours.

The second substance, primobolan, has a reported half-life of five to 20 hours depending whether ingestion is via tablet or injection. The detection time is just over three months by tablet and six months via injection.

Supporters, Detractors Comment on Baumgardner

Baumgardner received support from another undisputed American champion, super middleweight Claressa Shields.

“Ms. Undisputed speaks, I truly believe her and will wait for the facts. I remember when Gabriels tested positive & first person I talked to was Baumgardner and she said “I gotta make sure I get me and my next opponent signed up for testing!” That's a clean athlete talking!”

Elhem Mekhaled of Paris, France (16-2, 3 KOs), who dropped a 10-round unanimous decision including two knockdowns to Baumgardner on February 4 at the Hulu Theatre, slammed her former opponent on X.

So alycia, was it your menstruation during our fight? #Doped #cheater 😫 pic.twitter.com/EZmgeE0KRy — Mekhaled Elhem – DIAMOND BOXER 💎🥊 (@ElhemMekhaled) August 16, 2023

“So Alycia, was it your menstruation during our fight? #doped #cheater.”

What Happens Next For Baumgardner?

Baumgardner has won nine straight, including her November 2021 knockout of unbeaten WBC junior lightweight champ Terri Harper of Great Britain (14-1-1, 6 KOs). She added the lineal, IBF, and WBO titles in a 10-round, split-decision win over undefeated unified titlist Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs (18-1, 5 KOs) on October 15 in London.