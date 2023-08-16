News
Reaction: Alycia Baumgardner Tests Positive For Banned Steroid
Alycia Baumgardner is now a disputed undisputed champion.
Baumgardner, age 29, tested positive for the banned steroid mesterolone and methenolone acetate (also known as Primobolan) in a pre-fight drug test conducted by Drug-Free Sport leading up to her July 15 unanimous decision win over Christina Linardatou of Greece.
Baumgardner vs. Linardatou headlined a Matchroom Boxing card aired on DAZN from the Masonic Temple in the champ's hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) avenged her lone career loss to Linardatou (14-3, 6 KOs), who won a split decision in their July 2018 non-title bout. It was the fourth defense of her titles.
A urine sample collected on July 12 by testers revealed the banned substances. The lab received the sample to test on July 21, nearly a week after the bout concluded. The result was reported on August 10.
Linardatou stayed off social media for the most part, reposting that there was a “rumor” about Baumgardner testing positive “for two banned substances.”
Now we know that it was not a rumor.
Linardatou's promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, also confirmed he had been informed about the findings.
As @MambaChristina Linarditou's promoter, I have been informed that there were adverse PED findings in test(s) of the champion, Alycia Baumgardner. At this point, I have no specific information; I believe that the Michigan commission and world ratings orgs have been informed …
— Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) August 16, 2023
DiBella added, “Michigan will not confirm anything to me and told me I would need to make a Freedom of Information Act request. I have not heard from the sanctioning bodies yet. PED testing in #boxing is a trip.”
Baumgardner Addresses Failed Test
After several messages, Baumgardner released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 4 p.m. ET.
“On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an “A Sample” I proceed on July 12, 2023 resulted in an “Adverse Analytical Finding” of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I've never heard of or used in any way. The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12 result essentially impossible.
“To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I've trained my entire career.
“As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a template. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously – which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.
“I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this “play out.” I plan to keep you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.”
Promoter Matchroom Boxing Responds
Matchroom Boxing also issued a statement.
“Matchroom can today confirm that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou in Detroit on July 15. Matchroom was first informed of this result on August 12. The applicable regulatory authorities are also aware and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.
“Matchroom is committed to promoting a clean and fair sport for all athletes, and will assist Alycia and her team during this time, affording her the appropriate due process. As we wait to receive more information, Matchroom will not be making any further content.”
What are Mesterolone and Primobolan?
According to the National Institute of Health's (NIH) National Library of Medicine, mesterolone, also sold under the brand name Proviron, is an androgen and anabolic steroid which is used to elevate testosterone levels. According to Public Lab, a nonprofit science wiki site, the half-life of mesterolone is approximately 12-13 hours.
The second substance, primobolan, has a reported half-life of five to 20 hours depending whether ingestion is via tablet or injection. The detection time is just over three months by tablet and six months via injection.
Supporters, Detractors Comment on Baumgardner
Baumgardner received support from another undisputed American champion, super middleweight Claressa Shields.
“Ms. Undisputed speaks, I truly believe her and will wait for the facts. I remember when Gabriels tested positive & first person I talked to was Baumgardner and she said “I gotta make sure I get me and my next opponent signed up for testing!” That's a clean athlete talking!”
Elhem Mekhaled of Paris, France (16-2, 3 KOs), who dropped a 10-round unanimous decision including two knockdowns to Baumgardner on February 4 at the Hulu Theatre, slammed her former opponent on X.
So alycia, was it your menstruation during our fight? #Doped #cheater 😫 pic.twitter.com/EZmgeE0KRy
— Mekhaled Elhem – DIAMOND BOXER 💎🥊 (@ElhemMekhaled) August 16, 2023
“So Alycia, was it your menstruation during our fight? #doped #cheater.”
What Happens Next For Baumgardner?
Baumgardner has won nine straight, including her November 2021 knockout of unbeaten WBC junior lightweight champ Terri Harper of Great Britain (14-1-1, 6 KOs). She added the lineal, IBF, and WBO titles in a 10-round, split-decision win over undefeated unified titlist Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs (18-1, 5 KOs) on October 15 in London.
Baumgardner avenged her lone career loss to Linardatou, but it remains to be seen if the win will be allowed to stand. The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission will be responsible for any disciplinary action, including potentially changing the fight's result to a no-contest.
Baumgardner also faces the possibility of being stripped of her titles. The World Boxing Council stated on its website it received the adverse finding from the test results.
“The adverse finding in questions arose from a sample collection and anti-doping test administered by Drug-Free Sport, and not as part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program. Accordingly, the WBC will initiate a notification, investigation, and results management procedures for WBC World Championship bouts consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations,” stated the WBC.