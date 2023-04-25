Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather End Their Beef

LAS VEGAS – The bad blood between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather is a thing of the past.

Mayweather Promotions has represented Davis for most of the Baltimore native’s career. Floyd was in attendance for the most significant bout of his career Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Furthermore, the undefeated five-division world champion was a visible figure during the post-fight celebration and press conference.

That wasn’t the case earlier this year when Davis scored a ninth-round TKO of previously unbeaten Dominican southpaw of Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington, D.C.

At the height of the Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather feud, Floyd supposedly banned Davis from training at this gym for his showdown with Ryan Garcia. Gervonta knocked out Garcia in the seventh round on Saturday.

Davis’ contract with Mayweather Promotions expired last May 28 when he scored a sixth-round knockout of Rolando “Rolly” Romero at Barclays Center in New York. The 28-year-old Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) also has his own promotional company, GTD Promotions.

Mayweather and Davis End Feud

In the lead-up to the fight with Garcia, it was reported that Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather had mended their relationship. However, his presence on Saturday was a clear indication both men were on good terms once again.

“He just gave me great words,” Davis recalled as he smiled during the postfight press conference. “He was telling me to stay calm. I always like to listen to Floyd when it come to big stages like this. Because he’s the only one that been in my shoes and been in these type of fights. So, I always try to stay close to Floyd when stuff like this happens.

“Just to keep me humble and, you know, like have me on the right track. So, I always appreciate Floyd for being in my corner and having my back – always,” he said of the Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather beef. “So, it always will be love for Floyd Mayweather.”

Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO, represented the company on Davis’ behalf throughout the promotion of the Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.

Garcia had some success in the early rounds, but Davis floored his overeager adversary twice, courtesy of a left hand in round two and a left hook to the liver in round seven that put the Victorville, California native down for good.

Ellerbe explained how Davis was able to weather the early storm.

“Tank has a chin,” he stated. “That’s not something you want [to be] testing, but you’re gonna get hit in boxing, you know? Especially being an elite fighter fighting other elite fighters.”

With another captivating win under his belt, Davis, a former 130-pound world titleholder, is amongst the top-rated lightweights in the world. Undisputed champion Devin Haney takes on former three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The winner could then face Davis, if the boxing gods allow it