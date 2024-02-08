Fight Results: Keyshawn Davis Dominates Pedraza, Calls Out Teo

Lightweight Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia (10-0, 7 KOs) honored the late Carl Weathers entering the ring at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, wearing an Apollo Creed t-shirt entering the ring.

Davis took the spirit of Creed into the ring with a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over former two-division champion Jose Pedraza of Puerto Rico (29-6-1, 14 KOs) in the co-feature of the Super Bowl week Top Rank card featuring Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz.

Veteran former champion Pedraza used his bevy of ring experience to keep Davis somewhat at bay over the first two rounds. But he could only hold him off for so long.

In the third round, Davis opened up with the heavy artillery, battering Pedraza at will, who somehow stood up to the barrage of power shots. Davis outlanded Pedraza in the third round 43–4.

Davis Pounds Pedraza To The Body

Pedraza was able to avoid another Davis blitz during the fourth and fifth rounds. The sixth round proved to be the end. A two-punch combination buzzed Pedraza, who never recovered. Davis continued to pound Pedraza with power shots, chasing him down in the ring. Pinning him to the corner, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save the beaten veteran at 1:09 of the sixth round.

“I thought I was going to get him out of there in the third round,” Davis said. “But man, I give him credit. He’s got balls.”

Davis was able to slow down the slick Pedraza with a concerted attack to the body. Out of 139 punches landed, 47 were to the body. Davis landed 104-of-192 power punches, good for a 54.2 percent connect percentage. Davis landed more body shots (47) than Pedraza landed total shots (46).

Davis defends his USBA/WBC USA and WBO International lightweight titles.

Keyshawn Davis Calls Out Teo and El Vaquero

Following his victory, Davis called out Teofimo Lopez, both during his in-ring interview and post-fight interview.

“Teofimo, man, been doing a lot of talking lately,” he said. “So hey, I’ll go up to 140 and fight Teofimo. Teofimo, you already know how I’m coming, you and your father. Let’s set it up. I’ll come straight to 140, let’s go!”

Davis also mentioned WBO World Super Featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete as a possible opponent. Navarrete will fight Denis Barinchyk for the WBO Junior Lightweight title on May 18 in San Diego. “Navarrete is a hell of a fighter,” Davis said. “It would be an honor to get into the ring with you after he captures the WBO title.”

Girón Drops Acosta, Cruises To Unanimous Decision

In lightweight action, Rene Téllez Girón of Mexico (19-3, 12 KOs) dealt Thompson Boxing alum George Acosta of Whittier, California (17-2, 3 KOs) a unanimous decision loss in an eight-round contest.

Girón controlled the first five rounds and increased his advantage with a fifth-round knockdown, flooring Acosta with a counter right hand following a body shot that Acosta didn't see coming.

Acosta picked up the pace after the knockdown, but it wasn’t near enough to get him back into the fight. The scorecards read in favor of Girón, 79-73, 78-74, and 76-75.

Martinez Stays Unbeaten Over Game Salomon

In a middleweight contest, Javier Martinez of Milwaukee improved to 10-0-1, 3 KOs, with a unanimous decision victory over Raul Salomon of Long Beach, California (12-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bout. The scorecards read 79-73, 78-74, 78-74 in favor of Martinez.

Martinez was able to win rounds with sharp combination punching and a stout defensive effort over the game Salomon, who pressed Martinez the entire fight.

Mason Dominates With Second Round KO

Highly regarded lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason of Cleveland (12-0, 10 KOs) showed exactly why boxing pundits are buying his stock. Mason, who is 19 years old, used a flashy left hook to claim a second-round knockout of Benjamin Gurment of Fort Worth, Texas (8-1-3, 5 KOs).

Mason dominated the entire fight, brief as it was. Two second-round knockdowns, the second one being a perfect left hook to the chin, stopped the action.

.