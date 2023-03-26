Fight Results: Crowley Wins Close Quarters Battle with Ramos

While boxing fans were distracted by squabbling between the top names at welterweight, failing to close the deal on a unification fight, Cody Crowley of Las Vegas kept quietly rolling up wins. The Canadian native did it again as Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) took down sturdy veteran Abel Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona (27-6-2, 21 KOs) in an exciting close quarters battle over 12 rounds to win the WBC title eliminator by majority decision. Scores were 114-114 (Cheatham), 115-113 (Weisfeld) and 116-112 (Migliore).

Crowley couldn't help feeling emotional after the win, coming on his 30th birthday but without his father James, who committed suicide in 2022. Not every athlete can channel their emotions into motivation, but Crowley did it.

Crowley: ‘If you keep fighting, you will win'

Through his tears, Crowley said, “This fight gave me something else. I worked my whole entire life for this opportunity. The last two years, I didn't want to live because I couldn't get my shot. I was broke. I wanted to take my life. My dad did. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here today. Anyone who's thinking of taking their own life, I'm proof if you keep fighting you will win.”

Crowley promised he would meet Ramos in the center of the ring and outwork Ramos. Instead, he pressured Ramos into the corner of the large 22-square-foot ring. The pair conducted most of the bout in a three-foot radius as Ramos willingly stood his ground and traded power shots with Crawley. Whatever flavor you like, Crowley and Ramos gave it to you: body work, uppercuts, and hooks from all directions. Who needs knockouts when you get this type of high-level action?

This a good scrap — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) March 26, 2023

Eight rounds in, Ramos' corner expressed their concern about too many punches accumulating, telling him to shut down Crowley's offense. “Push him, do whatever you have to do.”

Instant Replay Makes Things Right

In the 11th round, Ramos wobbled Crowley with a hard shot. Ramos pounced again, and Crowley's balance faltered. Referee Robert Hoyle ruled a knockdown when he believed Crowley's glove touched the canvas. It gave Ramos new purpose, but time ran out in the round before he could capitalize. During the break, instant replay showed Crowley's glove didn't touch, reversing the knockdown call by review referee Jay Nady. This is how instant replay is supposed to work. It also made the difference in the fight.

Crowley landed 227 of 861 total punches (26%) including 35% of his power punches, while Ramos landed 164 of 853 total punches (19%) and 24% of his power punches.