Canelo vs Munguia Weigh-In: Viva Las Vegas, Cabrones

Let’s dispel one myth right up front. Like all weigh-ins conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the public weigh-in for Canelo vs. Munguia is a ceremonial weigh-in.

The official (real) weigh-in occurs behind closed doors at 9 a.m. local time. Often, news media get access if they ask. Friday, most media were turned away. Fortunately, ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez did gain access, and all but a few of the official weights were public long before the public event got underway in the early afternoon.

Boxing fans either don’t know or care. These events are free for anyone willing to brave the afternoon Las Vegas sunshine flooding the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For those without tickets, it’s a rare opportunity to get access to see their favorite fighters up close, with no electronic screens in their way.

In my case, there isn’t enough sunscreen in the world to get the job done when you’re as redheaded as Canelo Alvarez and twice as pale. I viewed the show from a safe, shaded distance in a favorite viewing spot.

Official Numbers: Canelo vs Munguia Weigh-In

Alvarez and Munguia weighed in officially at the MGM Grand Hotel. Alvarez surprisingly came in a bit light at 166.8 pounds. Munguia weighed in at 167.4 pounds. As boxing experts like to do, they read the weight tea leaves. With Alvarez giving away a pound, it could be a bid to increase his speed on Saturday night. Or it could simply be the result of a top-notch training camp in Lake Tahoe, California, a new venture for Alvarez.

Alvarez said he’s in the best shape of his career, free and fully recovered from several nagging injuries. “I feel in my prime, I have no injuries anymore, I feel my best. I’ll show you guys Saturday night. I think I’m in my best shape ever

Wearing his signature Dolce & Gabbana loungewear in black, Alvarez added his now signature phrase, speaking in Spanish:” I want all of Mexico to enjoy this fight, it’s going to be a great time. Viva Mexico Cabrones!”

Munguia displayed complete confidence in himself, saying his energy comes from his preparation, “which I trust to the fullest. It’s from my team, from my family, and from all you guys here cheering me on. That’s the energy I feel right now. Tomorrow, I’m going to be the champion of the world.

Canelo Fans Outnumber Munguia Fans Friday

Additional clues to the fight at the weigh-in is the ratio of fans declaring their loyalty to one man or the other. Friday, the crowd was divided between two Mexican fighters, which is rare. The Munguia crowd arrived much earlier than the Alvarez crowd, including Munguia’s family. But as the fighters stepped to the stage, there were more Canelo fans, perhaps two to one.

Munguia last fought in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018, as part of the undercard to the second fight between Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Munguia won by third-round knockout in the super welterweight division against Brandon Cook.

By contrast, the T-Mobile Arena is Casa de Canelo. Alvarez is making his 18th appearance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Barrios and Maidana Co-Main Likely To Be A Banger

In the co-main event, Mario Barrios weighed 146.6 pounds, and challenger Fabian Maidana weighed 146.6 pounds. Both want to take the WBC interim title back home; Barrios will go to San Antonio, and Maidana will go to Argentina. Barrios said he’d try to fight smart, “but I never shy away from a firefight.” Maidana promised to “leave it all in the ring. That’s my goal. My goal is to win for Argentina and bring the belt back to my country.”

No Belt for Magdaleno; Fight With Figueroa Still On

Las Vegas native Jessie Magdaleno has no shot at Brandon Figueroa’s WBC interim featherweight belt, blowing through the 126-pound weight limit at 128.6 pounds. The fight will take place after a deal was cut earlier Thursday. Figueroa weighed 125.4 pounds and said he would take the victory “back to the 956” in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Stanionis and Maestre Ready for Pro Rematch

Eimantas Stanionis was the happiest man to get on the scale in Nevada Friday and even happier to face off against his opponent, Gabriel Maestre, for his first fight in 25 months. Stanionis weighed in at 146.6 pounds, Maestre at 146.8 pounds.

“Nothing is going to change on Saturday night. I’m going to bring my Mexican style. I’m going out with my belt with me,” said Stanionis. Of his former amateur foe, Stanionis said, “He’s going to be ready, and I’m glad. Last time, my opponent didn’t show up. This one showed up. So I’m very happy we have a fight. It feels amazing after three years!”

Maestre lost to Stanionis in the amateurs in 2015. “Now we’re both pros, we’ve turned the page. I can’t wait for Saturday night, it’s going to be a great fight. I hope I get my redemption. In a way it will be great for the fans to see how far I’ve come. And how far I’m going to take it against Stanionis.”

Additional weigh-in results from the free PBC on Prime undercard lineup:

The officials for the main event are referee Thomas Taylor of California, and the judges are Steve Weisfeld, David Sutherland, and Tim Cheatham.

The fight will be available from Prime Video, DAZN, and PPV.com.