Inoue vs Doheny Purse: A Monster Payday for a Monster Fight

Naoya Inoue will look for back-to-back victories in 2024 as he defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against TJ Doheny in Tokyo. How much will the pound-for-pound sensation make for the fight night in the Japanese capital? Check out our detailed Inoue vs Doheny purse analysis to find out.

Inoue vs Doheny Purse: Who’ll Feel the Power of the Purse?

As a global boxing sensation, Naoya Inoue commands a massive following. This means the Inoue vs Doheny purse is likely to be substantial. To gain a clearer picture, let’s delve into the financial details of both Inoue and Doheny’s recent fights.

Let’s begin our Inoue vs Doheny prize money conversation with the home fighters’ purse record. Inoue reportedly earned a million-dollar payday for his dominant victory over Nonito Donaire in their initial clash in November 2019. The rematch three years later netted the “Monster” a substantial $500,000.

Inoue joined Top Rank in October 2020, facing Jason Moloney in his debut. This fight earned him a considerable $1.5 million. His 2023 victory over Stephen Fulton resulted in a jaw-dropping $5 million windfall. The Inoue vs Nery showdown in May was another cash cow for Inoue, raking in more than $6 million.

After going through these figures, we believe the boxing fighter pay for Inoue in this fight will be $6.5 million.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the same level of information regarding Doheny’s previous fights. It’s no secret that Doheny is not a household name like Inoue. So, it should not come as a surprise that his share of the Inoue vs Doheny payouts will be lower than the Japanese fighter. Regardless, it should be the biggest paycheck of his career to date.

Doheny’s share of the Inoue vs Doheny prize money is estimated to be around $800,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Inoue vs Doheny

Inoue has reigned supreme in four weight divisions since 2014. The boxing juggernaut’s victories over Paul Butler, Stephen Fulton, and Marlon Tapales in 2023 solidified his status as one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

Inoue faced his toughest challenge yet in May, overcoming a knockdown to defeat Luis Nery in the Tokyo Dome. Now, fully recovered and ready to reclaim his spot atop the boxing world, Inoue is set to face a determined contender.

Doheny, a seasoned fighter with a 26-4 record, captured the IBF super bantamweight title in 2018. Although he hasn’t held a major world title since losing the IBF belt in 2019, Doheny has remained active in the ring, competing for interim and local titles.

Currently riding a three-fight win streak, all of which were secured via technical knockout in Tokyo, “The Power” has a reputation for his devastating punching power, having won 20 of his 26 fights by knockout.

Undoubtedly, Doheny comes to this fight as the underdog, but underestimating him will be a grave mistake. Having won all three of his fights in Japan by TKO, the Irishman will be confident that he will be able to dethrone Inoue in front of the local crowd.