Miller vs Benitez Prediction: Miller Warms Up For UFC 300

On Saturday night, Jim Miller is in action on the first UFC card of the year, as he builds up towards UFC 300.

The legendary MMA fighter is due to take part in the landmark night for the promotion later in the year.

But first he must get past his first opponent of 2024, and we’ve got all the news in our Miller vs Benitez prediction.

It should be an exciting night at UFC Fight Night 234 and this one could be the best of the lot.

UFC Fight Night 234: Miller vs Benitez Prediction

The two men were actually supposed to face each other in the octagon 11 months ago but it was cancelled.

Now they’ll finally get to face each other, though Benitez hasn’t actually been in action since that original date.

Will that play into our Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez prediction? We’ll have all the odds and betting picks for you.

Jim Miller Preview

It would be fair to call Miller a UFC legend, considering how long he’s been around with the promotion.

The 40-year-old has been with the UFC since making his debut with them at UFC 98 back in October 2008.

Over 15 years and 42 fights later and ‘A-10’ is still going strong, having fought twice in 2023, and set to do at least the same this year.

Having already fought at UFC 100 and UFC 200, Dana White has promised Miller a place on the UFC 300 card.

That means this one is basically a ‘warm-up’ for him, although the New Jersey man won’t be taking this one lightly.

He comes into this one with a 36-17-1 MMA record, showing just how much experience he brings into the octagon.

He’s won four of his most recent five fights, with the only loss coming against Benitez’s replacement last February, Alexander Hernandez.

In his most recent bout, Miller beat Jesse Butler with a first round stoppage with a punch, the 7th TKO/KO victory of his career.

He also has 19 wins by submission and another 10 by decision, all which should be considered in our Miller vs Benitez prediction.

Miller connects with fewer significant strikes than his upcoming opponent but is better when it comes to takedowns and his takedown defense.

Taking it to the ground and looking for a submission is likely his best chance of winning his first outing of the year.

Gabriel Benitez Preview

It’s been 17 months since Benitez competed inside the octagon, and that could be a concern for him.

He pulled out of his fight last year with the same opponent and hasn’t been back in since, with the win over Charlie Ontiveros back in October 2022 his last action.

There’s no doubt that any Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez prediction will have to take that into account, as well as their records.

So far in his career, the 35-year-old hasn’t been able to put the kind of momentum together that he’d have hoped.

He has a 23-10 record in MMA but the last time he secured back-to-back wins was May 2018, losing four and winning two since.

Nine of his wins have come by way of knockout, including the victory against Ontiveros, with a first round stoppage thanks to his punching.

Another 10 wins have come from submission and he’s also had his hand raised after a judges’ decision on four occasions.

Of his losses, the Mexican has four losses each by KO or decision and another two by submission.

His takedown defense isn’t as good as his opponent’s, and nor is his takedown success rate, which could be an issue.

Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez Prediction: Miller To Get The Tap

Our official Miller vs Benitez prediction is Miller to win by submission, available at +330 with the bookmakers.

It’s certainly a tough one to call with the odds pretty close between the two men, Miller is given a -148 chance on the Moneyline, whilst Benitez isn’t far behind at +124.

A TKO/KO is actually given the best chance of victory for Miller +275, with the decision victory at +400, however, we fancy the submission victory.

Five of Benitez’s previous seven fights have ended in the first round, whether that’s been in victory or defeat.

As such we’re also backing Miller to get it done in the opening five minutes, with Jim Miller to win by submission in the first round available at +600, it goes up as the fight goes on with +1100 he does it round two and +1600 he gets Benitez to tap in the third.

Miller to win in round one or the fight not to get to round two are other good bets, just to cover yourself, those are available at +275 and + 175 respectively.

Of course, Benitez could definitely flip the scripts and end up as the victor on this one, he’s at +240 for a TKO/KO win and +550 to take it the distance.