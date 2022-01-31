Gilberto Ramirez Fights Back Against Dmitry Bivol’s Claim Of Turning Down A Title Fight

LAS VEGAS (January 31, 2022) – Back in December, right after Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) stopped Yunieski Gonzalez to become the mandatory challenger for World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight World Super Champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) who suddenly and surprisingly went dark, until he recently make an unsubstantiated claim that “Zurdo” had turned down an offer to fight him.

Bivol was quoted in a recent boxing news report, which was also picked up by other media outlets, saying, “I know for a fact that my team did offer Team Ramirez to fight me December 11th in Russia, and the purse offered was about the same as what I was offered to fight him on a (Golden Boy Promotions) show. He rejected the offer.”

“I don’t know why he’s saying they offered a fight to me,” Ramirez countered, “but he must be really confused. To be clear there was never a contract that was sent to my team or Golden Boy for a fight; unlike how a contract was delivered to him and his team from Golden Boy for the December bout. I’m confused why he continues to be a pawn and create false narratives and tries everything to hide from this fight. It’s just a matter of time before that belt comes to where it belongs.”

Ramirez, the first Mexican to capture the World super middleweight title, is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Champion, who earned his title shot against Bivol by winning his WBA Title Eliminator versus Gonzalez.

“After Bivol, Joe Smith is my next target since he has my belt (WBO) that I had at 168 pounds,” Ramirez remarked. “I am the best light heavyweight out there and it’s not even close. There’s a reason why these champs are scared to call my name, but soon they won’t have a choice. I would end Smith in less than 6 rounds.”

Bivol also said in the aforementioned story: “My motivation and my ambitions have not changed for a long time – I want to fight the best. I want to prove that I am the best in my division.”

Guess what, Dmitry, 43-0 “Zurdo” is the best!