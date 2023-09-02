WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Highlights, John Cena Announcements

With only a day until WWE's latest massive event (WWE Payback), Friday Night SmackDown gave us everything we could hope for in a weekly event. There was action, there was drama, and there were huge announcements. Not to mention that John Cena returned, right? Here are the latest WWE SmackDown results.

John Cena returned to SmackDown with an Announcement

With a few hours left until WWE Payback, we now know who will be the host of the exclusive event – John Cena. He kicked off the show in Friday with this announcement as he made his return to the organization. It could all be connected to the extended strike in Hollywood, which probably left Cena without work for an indefinite period.

Anyway, John Cena will make an appearance in seven consecutive weeks throughout September and October, and he will also make his debut in India for a non-televised event of the WWE next week. During his opening speech, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who confronted Cena and called him and Roman Reigns “the same”. In return, Cena silenced him with an Attidute Adjustment, which was long overdue.

Enough about John Cena, here is what happened during the entire night.

WWE SmackDown Results: A Bunch of Interesting Outcomes

Rey Misterio & Santos Escobar vs Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

This was a solid match that worked as a good build up for a hypothetical Mysterio vs Theory match in tomorrow's massive event. It was also a big night for The Aussie Icon, who has never been given a chance to win big matches until now. Which, of course, means that Rey Misterio and Santos Escobar lost last night. The Aussie Icon hit Escobar with a Rolling Thunder from Down Under and used the advantage to get the win.

Result: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller won by pinfall

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

There isn't much to say about this particular fight. It was a reminder and a build up for a future fight, nothing more. There was action but nothing that could truly impress. Wilde and Del Toro were disrespected again and were obliterated. There was no way that the Undisputed tag team champions would fall just hours before their big title defense at WWE Payback. So, this was one of the more expected WWE SmackDown results from last night.

Result: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn won by pinfall

Bayley vs Shotzi

This was a match that deserved more hype at an earlier stage but at least we got to see it. It was one of the most impressive performances of Shotzi and she deservedly won the match. This whole section did not feel right during the action because the commentators literally focused their attention on Shotzi's new hairstyle, rather than the actual fight in front of our eyes.

Result: Shotzi Won won by pinfall

AJ Styles vs Solo Sikoa

The main fight of the night presented us with a wild show that saw both athletes win at different stages. Sikoa started the fight with some strong attacks while Styles took a few unnecessary shots for the show. It seemed that Sikoa was getting tired in the later stages and Styles gained control for a few minutes.

Result: Sikoa won by pinfall

The WWE SmackDown results from this week were interesting, perhaps unexpected, even controversial. But there is a lot to work with from these outcomes and we definitely look forward to finding out what will happen next.