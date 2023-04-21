UFC Stream: Where To Watch Pavlovich Vs Blaydes Fight Night?

The upcoming UFC event will be headlined by the clash between dangerous wrestler Curtis Blaydes and heavy-handed knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, so it is definitively worth buying. There are many UFC stream options depending on where you live.

If you miss the UFC live stream this weekend, you’ll never know who’ll get into heavyweight division title contention. The winner of this 265-pound bout could get a chance to fight for the title against legendary Octagon warrior and two-division belt holder Jon “Bones” Jones.

Now it’s time to get to know you with your UFC Vegas 71 stream options. Don’t miss the action guys, Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon is moved to another event, but the upcoming fight card brings some high-quality action.

UFC Stream: I Live In The USA

If you live in the United States of America, you can watch UFC Vegas 71 stream on ESPN+, it costs less than a cup of coffee. Only 9.99 for the monthly package, while an annual one is only 99.99. This is a very small amount of money for such a lovely card.

Disney Bundle costs 13.99 per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). Some of you might enjoy other shows alongside UFC, so please, think about this purchase.

I Live Outside Of The USA, Any UFC Vegas 71 Live Stream Options?

Login to your UFC on Fight Pass account and enjoy watching the upcoming UFC stream. You’ll get access to the greatest fighting library in the world for only 11.99, while a yearly package costs only 114.99. What makes it a perfect investment?

The diehard fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world will get access to every single previous UFC event. Plus, the access to tons of other promotions (Ares FC, Titan FC, Cage Fury FC, CES MMA, LFA, etc.) means you’ll get to know the prospects of the game. It’s also a lovely idea for avid bettors and fans of young guns, prospects, and future UFC stars.

What Channel Is UFC Stream On?

I hope you have ESPN+, as it streams the whole event. The UFC live stream starts at 4 PM ET on Saturday. The main card kicks off at 7 PM ET. If your TV operator offers this amazing station, grab your popcorn and get yourself ready tomorrow!

Do you live in Canada? The whole card airs on TSN. Every single bout’s gonna air, from the first fight of the preliminary card to the heavyweight title eliminator. I suggest you contact your local TV cable operators if you’re in some other location.

How About A Free UFC Vegas 71 Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy, just pay your subscription, and help the greatest sport in the world grow. The membership costs less than a pack of cigars.

What Makes UFC Vegas 71 So Special?

There are many reasons to watch the upcoming UFC stream, but the main event of the evening draws the greatest attention, as the winner of this clash of styles might get a chance to fight for the title.

Another eye-catching combat is Jeremiah Wells vs Matthew Semelsberger, as the heavy-handed knockout artist meets a guy with a granite chin and superb toughness and durability.

Don’t miss the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 stream, there will be a lot of action. UFC Vegas 71 could be a really good fight card, many fighters are known for spectacular knockouts and finishes.