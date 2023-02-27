UFC 285 Fight Card: Jones Vs Gane UFC Vegas Full Fight Card

The UFC stays in Las Vegas for the long-awaited debut of the all-time greatest light heavyweight Octagon warrior Jon Jones in the 265-pound division, he tops UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4.

The UFC fight card this weekend takes place in T-Mobile Arena, and it will be headlined by the bout between the former interim UFC heavyweight title holder Ciryl Gane and super-controversial Jon “Bones” Jones.

The co-main event hosts the battle between the flyweight female legendary champ Valentina Shevchenko and very tough Mexican mixed martial artist Alexa Grasso. The upcoming event looks very promising on the piece of paper.

UFC 285 Fight Card Date And Time

The Las Vegas-based PPV will take place on Saturday, March 4th, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 5:30 PM ET (11:30 PM CET). Jones vs Gane’s fight card looks stacked from top to bottom.

Many amazing fights are coming up. UFC 285 fight card prelims are divided into the preliminary card and early prelims – this is a very big event with 14 bouts. Let’s take a look at the UFC 285 full fight card below.

6 days until we get to see heavyweight @JonnyBones in action 👀 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/3KKHhn6RKp — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship (265 pounds): Jon Jones (26-1-0) vs. Ciryl Gane (11-1-0)

UFC Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Valentina Shevchenko (23-3-0) vs. Alexa Grasso (15-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Geoff Neal (15-4-0) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mateusz Gamrot (21-2-0) vs. Jalin Turner (13-5-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jamie Pickett (13-8-0) vs. Bo Nickal (3-0-0)

Preliminary Card For UFC 285 (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cody Garbrandt (12-5-0) vs. Trevin Jones (13-9-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Derek Brunson (23-8-0) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (18-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Viviane Araujo (11-4-0) vs. Amanda Ribas (10-3-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Julian Marquez (9-3-0) vs. Marc-André Barriault (14-6-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 5:30 PM ET, 11:30 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Ian Machado Garry (10-0-0) vs. Kenan Song (19-6-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mana Martinez (10-3-0) vs. Cameron Saaiman (7-0-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne (14-6-0) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Farid Basharat (9-0-0) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (12-4-1)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Loik Radzhabov (16-4-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (11-0-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC 285 PPV?

The debut of the Argentinian knockout artist Esteban Ribovics looks very promising. Heavy-handed Farid Basharat is looking for another vicious victory, while Ian Garry and Cameron Saaiman are looking to extend their winning streaks.

Cody Garbrandt will try to send Trevin Jones to sleep, while wrestling expert Derek Brunson squares off against powerful former KSW champ Dricus du Plessis. The prelims are stacked, but the main card looks even better.

An amazing wrestler, Bo Nickal, makes his UFC debut against dangerous long-range fighter Jamie Pickett, while Granby roll expert Mateusz Gamrot meets a master of straight punches, Jalin Turner. Geoff Neal will try to snap Shavkat Rakhmonov’s undefeated winning streak at UFC 285.

The main and co-main events are even more amazing on paper. Two title fights, the return of Jon Jones after a long layoff, and a very hard mission for Alexa Grasso. Are these belts are going to change the owners? Can Jon Jones become the heavyweight king too? Will Valentina Shevchenko defend her strap after a hard fight against Taila Santos?

Please sit next to your watching device to find out. Remember, you can start watching UFC 285 pay-per-view on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET.