Jones Vs Gane Streaming: Where To Watch UFC 285, Live Online Or TV?

After two cards stacked with newbies, prospects, and young guns, the UFC will host a pay-per-view event. The long-awaited heavyweight bout, Jones vs Gane, pits the legendary 205-pound Jon “Bones” Jones against Muay Thai fight IQ master Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane headlines the event, while we’ll watch the female 125-pound title fight between the reigning defending undisputed division champ Valentina Shevchenko and a very tough challenger from Mexico, Alexa Grasso.

UFC 285 Live Stream Options

ESPN’s monthly subscription is your choice number one for the UFC 285 preliminary card. It costs 9.99 dollars, while you can pay 99.99 bucks for an annual package if you’d like to save 20 dollars. The prelims are stacked with amazing names and potential future stars of the sport, this sounds like a lovely opportunity.

Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) sounds like another great option for watching the UFC 285 PPV (pay-per-view) preliminary card for fans from the USA. You can watch many extra shows and episodes, and the price is only 13.99 bucks.

Would you like to watch Jones vs Gane UFC 285 main card? Please check this ESPN+ PPV link to buy the UFC 285 PPV (pay-per-view) if you live in the United States of America.

I Live Outside Of The USA, Which Is My UFC 285 Watch Online Choice?

The greatest choice for non-USA-based fans is the UFC on Fight Pass, with a price of 11.99 dollars per month. The annual package costs only 114.99 bucks, which means you can spare 30 dollars and watch Jones vs. Gane.

UFC on Fight Pass is a very good choice for many reasons. Yes, you can enjoy the prelims, but you can also re-watch every single UFC event from its early days and compare the different periods of the fastest-growing sport in the world. The real fans will probably enjoy the time travel. Plus, you could take a look at the other promotions – Ares FC, LFA, Cage Warriors, Titan FC, UAE Warriors…

The UFC on Fight Pass works nicely if you’d like to bet on fights. You can research the young fighters and get to know their secret moves and weapons. Isn’t it wonderful?

What Channel Is UFC 285 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole preliminary card plus early prelims. Just sit next to your watching device at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday and get ready to rumble, in case your internet service provider offers it. Your second option is ESPN, but it only covers four fights from the preliminary card (no early prelims).

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription is your preliminary card choice, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball…

Depending on your location, some TV stations could cover the preliminaries of the main card. Please check with your local internet service provider.

Is There Any UFC 285 Free Live Stream?

Just forget about it, we will never support illegal streams and piracy. Pay ESPN+ PPV and that’s it, or send money to the UFC Fight Pass if you live outside of the US. No cheating to watch Jones vs Gane.

Why Should I Watch UFC 285?

The card is stacked from top to bottom, with two lovely title fights plus tons of amazing fights. Let’s start with the main card.

Main Card

The long-awaited heavyweight debut of Jon Jones is happening, he’s going to meet dangerous striker Ciryl Gane in a title fight. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko will try to outclass tough Alexa Grasso in a title bout too, two pretty promising fights.

Underneath Jones vs Gane, Geoff Neal will have a difficult task against an undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, while an undefeated wrestling specialist Bo Nickal meets very tricky Jamie Pickett. Another very interesting fight is the match between the Polish submission specialist and the former KSW champ, known for his famous Granby roll transition, Mateusz Gamrot, and the long-range striker with excellent footwork and angles, Jalin Turner.

Preliminary Card

Cody Garbrandt is known for superb punch power, but he leaves himself wide open from time to time. Let’s see if Trevin Jones can find the way to Cody’s chin. Dricus du Plessis vs Derek Brunson is the typical clash of styles – the South African is better on the feet, while Brunson dominates on the ground. Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas and Julien Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault are probably going to turn into tactical wars.

Early Prelims

Ian Garry and Cameron Saaiman will try to stay undefeated against very tricky opponents, while Farid Basharat is looking for another knockout victory against Da’Mon Blackshear before Jones vs. Gane.

Jessica Penne will try to stuff Tabatha Ricci’s takedown attempts and keep the fight on her feet. The Argentinian knockout artist Esteban “El Gringo” Ribovics accepted to square off against the former PFL star Loik Radzhabov on a seven-day notice, let’s see if he can keep his undefeated record intact.

So many great wars are coming up ladies and gentlemen. Take a look at the full UFC 285 fight card here, and don’t forget to watch UFC 285 live on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET. The new version of ripped heavyweight Jon Jones could shock the world, for good or bad.