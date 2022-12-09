Eagles vs Giants prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Eagles vs Giants prediction and matchup preview

For the first time this season, the New York Giants (7-4-1) failed to close out a fourth-quarter lead, and the end result was an overtime tie with Washington. The Giants likely needed that win more with a tough game against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) next while Washington rests on a bye before hosting New York in Week 15.

This is a crucial part of the season for the Giants, who only have a win over Houston since starting the year 6-1. But division games can bring out weird results. Just ask the Eagles when they hosted lowly Washington in Week 10.

That game changed our image of the Eagles a bit after falling from the ranks of the unbeaten, but they have still been impressive in the last two weeks. The Eagles rushed for 363 yards against the Packers and then passed for 386 yards against the Titans, stating their case as the most versatile offense in the league.

These big games have quarterback Jalen Hurts right in the MVP mix with Patrick Mahomes, but first he’ll have to make up for what was the worst game of his career last year. In playing the Giants on the road, Hurts tossed three interceptions and lost 13-7.

We know the Giants are limited in how they can win games this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-23 when the Giants allow at least 23 points in a game. He’ll need a big effort from his defense to keep this manageable.

The NFL Week 14 odds have the Giants as a 7.5-point home underdog with a total of 44.5 points.

Players to watch in the Eagles vs Giants 2022 game

The key players in this game according to our expers are:

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown: The star receiver can gloat all he wants this week. After Brown caught two touchdowns and gained 119 yards against his former team from Tennessee, the Titans fired their general manager on Tuesday. No doubt the trade of Brown in his prime to Philly played a big role in that. Now we’ll see how Brown follows that up with his first game against the Giants.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: He has been added to the injury report with a neck issue, but Barkley reportedly is going to play. You have to wonder how much his health is affecting his play. Barkley has rushed for just 124 yards over the last three games. He is also averaging a career-low 6.0 yards per reception in 2022. He needs to be productive in this game to keep the offense on the field and Hurts on the sidelines.

Our best Eagles vs Giants predictions of the game this Sunday

We have two NFL Week 14 predictions for another crucial game in this loaded NFC East race where all four teams are vying for the postseason.

Eagles vs. Giants Point Spread Pick: Giants +7.5 (-115)

The Eagles vs Giants spread opened with the Giants as a 5.5-point home underdog. But we continue seeing the line move towards the Eagles as it has gone up to 7.5 at many sportsbooks.

The Giants have been a competitive team this year with many close wins early on, but they have trailed by two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter of three games since Week 8 after the schedule got tougher. The Giants lost 27-13 in Seattle, turned it over three times at home against the Lions in a 31-18 loss, and were fortunate to get a backdoor cover in Dallas on Thanksgiving (28-20) after the Cowboys missed a field goal late.

But if you are a Giants fan, then you are hanging your hat that the defense will get after Hurts and force him to be off like he was in this stadium last season. He is clearly a better quarterback now, but we have seen him struggle with the Commanders and Colts in recent weeks. The Giants blitz more than any defense (only one above 40%), and they only allow 60.3% of passes to be completed, which is a great mark in 2022.

Maybe some of those deep shots that Hurts was so successful on last week against the Titans do not connect this week. The Giants have not allowed a touchdown longer than 33 yards this season, which is impressive.

Daniel Jones is 2-2 against the Eagles and has always played them tough. He had a 17-17 tie as a rookie in the fourth quarter before the Eagles ran away with it for a 34-17 final. He had an 11-point lead in 2020 before the Eagles won 22-21. He’s won his last two starts 27-17 and 13-7. He has only thrown two interceptions in these games against Philadelphia.

The Giants usually get to 20 points and usually hold the opponent under 28 points this year. As long as they do that this week, then they will cover. But it will be interesting to see what Brian Daboll has in store for the Eagles as the new wrinkle to this rivalry. With some concern over Hurts having an off day like he did last year in New York, our NFL bet of the week is to take these Giants with the points at home.

Eagles Prop: DeVonta Smith Over 4.5 Receptions (-139)

A.J. Brown has been so great this year that DeVonta Smith has quietly improved on his rookie season. He is averaging more yards, catches, and touchdowns per game with a catch rate nearly 10 percentage points higher as well.

It is a little disappointing that he has yet to have a catch longer than 46 yards in the NFL after his explosive college career, but it could come soon enough. More importantly, he is getting his share of targets consistently in the last month.

Smith has over 4.5 catches in three of his last four games. He had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown last week, so it wasn’t all about Brown against the Titans.

In his last game against the Giants, Smith had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. With the defense maybe paying more attention to Brown after his dominance last week, that could help Smith be a big factor again as Hurts’ second-best option. It also helps that tight end Dallas Goedert remains out as the Eagles don’t have as much going to the tight ends the last few weeks.

Trust Smith to get at least five receptions in this one to hit his over.

Frequently asked questions about the Eagles vs Giants game in Week 14

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How are these teams doing against the spread?

The Giants are 9-3 ATS, tied with Cincinnati for the best spread record in the NFL in 2022. The Eagles are not far behind at 7-5 ATS. The Giants are also an impressive 7-1 ATS as an underdog this year. This is why we like the Giants odds to cover the spread in this one.

Is there a top Eagles vs Giants prediction i could use?

Along with the main pick, we also got a player prop prediction for the Philadelphia vs New York match. It's DeVonta Smith to get over 4.5 receptions in the game.