Upcoming Combat Sports Events For Hardcore Fans

In recent months, UFC and boxing have gone head-to-head with some of the biggest bouts in recent years. Recently, Conor McGregor took on Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on a fight of the year candidate, and Terence Crawford finished Shawn Porter.

It has been several busy months for the combat sports world, but it isn’t going to slow anytime soon. Instead, combat sports are preparing for even bigger competitions in the months to come. Within this article, readers will learn about the biggest upcoming combat sports events.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos

The next big boxing bout took place on Nov 27, Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos were scheduled to fight earlier this year but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.

Lopez burst onto the scene with his shocking unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. Loma called him out for a rematch, but Lopez was ready to do things his way, so he opted for a showdown with undefeated Australian Kambosos. The bout was first scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021. Then, it was rescheduled for June 19. Once Lopez tested positive for COVID-19, the bout was delayed once again.

The match took place Saturday and streamed exclusively on DAZE, from Hulu Theater in New York City. Although Lopez was the big favorite, many believed that Kambosos would be a live underdog. Both men were undefeated, Lopez had 16 wins and 12 knockouts. His opponent had 19 wins and 10 knockouts. Read this to see how it turned out.

The Australian’s biggest wins came against Lee Selby and Mickey Bey. Lopez would attempt to carry some lost momentum into the fight after upsetting Loma in October 2020.

Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

Meanwhile, Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for its return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC on ESPN 31 will be headlined by a bantamweight showdown between former UFC Champion Jose Aldo and Rob Font on December 4, 2021. The bout should be interesting as Aldo attempts to obtain a title shot with a win over Font.

The card will also feature Brad Riddell, Jim Crute, Jamahal Hill, and Rafael Fiziev. Today, Rob Font is the clear favorite over the former champion, but Jose always finds a way to win. Therefore, there is a good chance that he could pull off the upset soon.

Rob Font is currently ranked as the #4 bantamweight in the UFC.

The Massachusetts fighter has won four straight, over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes, and Cody Garbrandt.

As for Aldo, he went on a three-fight losing streak before picking up wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. He will try to upset his opponent next week. Many will be betting on this competition. สล็อตค่ายไหนแตกง่าย ? It’s a good idea to find out before risking your money online.

UFC 269

Finally, many expect UFC 269 to be one of the biggest cards of the year since it features two title fights. The event is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Furthermore, Amanda Nunes (below) will finally return to the Octagon after a lengthy hiatus.

She will take on challenger Julianna Pena.

The main card also features bouts between Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva, Cody Garbrandt and Kai Kara France, and Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

As of today, Dustin Poirier is a slight favorite to take the title from Champion Oliviera. Nevertheless, many believe that Charles will be too much for the former champion.

As for Amanda Nunes, she is a huge favorite over her opponent. Nevertheless, Pena is hungry after waiting for the fight for a long time. Pena has gone 2 and 2 in her last four fights with losses to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie. However, she beat Nicco Montano and Sara McMann.

As for Nunes, many believe that she will dominate her opponent from bell to bell. The only risk is that Nunes will have ring rust since she hasn’t fought since March.