UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill LIVE UFC Round by Round Updates and Results

It's fight day! Chill out here with me as I give you the live UFC round by round updates, results, and coverage for UFC Vegas 73.

UFC Fight Night 223 is what's drawing in the attention of fight fans around the world tonight. Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are the marquee names and, given the stylistic clash, this is almost promised to be a fun fight. Dern, 1-2 in her last three, will look to bounce back into the win column at the expense of Angela Hill, who could make it three in a row with a win here tonight.

Before our main event, we have a lot of fun fights to cover. Heavy hitters and prolific finishers galore! It's cards like this that generate a lot of highlights for the UFC. With that being said, I'll be giving round by round updates and updating you all on who won and how. Hang out here and get all the notifications you need!

Main Event – LIVE UFC Vegas 73 Round by Round Updates: Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill

Two fighters that can truly do it all, the main event here is one of those fight where you need to put blinking on the back burner. Dern is a submission specialist that's really coming into her own in the striking department. With a game that's just getting more and more well-rounded, she can end this fight anywhere.

Getting Hill out of there is no easy feat; having only been stopped twice before, ‘Overkill' shows that she's as durable as a fighter can be. Moreover, she's got some of the slickest hands in the division. Though she's fighting someone much higher ranked than her, Angie doesn't pay much attention to the number next to the name. In fact, she's fought most everyone in the top five already, so she should enter this fight very confident.

Let's get to it! Main event time.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Co-main Event – LIVE UFC Vegas 73 Round by Round Updates: Edmen Shahbazyn vs Anthony Hernandez

A hot prospect that was pushed a bit too far too early, Edmen Shahbazyn has corrected the course of his career by bouncing back in the win column following a three fight skid. Having finished 11 of his 12 wins, 10 of which were by KO/TKO, ‘The Golden Boy' will be looking to be the man to snap Hernandez's winning streak.

Quite the finisher himself, ‘Fluffy' is as dangerous a fighter as Shahbazyn has faced. When Hernandez was able to submit grappling icon, Rodolfo Vieira, the world had no choice but to take notice of this young up-and-comer. All signs point to this fight being a fast, furious bout that the judges probably won't be necessary for.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Emily Ducote vs Lupita Godinez

A battle between two exciting flyweights, Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez are both looking to solidify their position within the division. Ducote is 1-1 in the UFC. A win here will put her back in the win column, but a finish here will put the division on notice. Godinez, who's never been finished, will try to create another winning streak at the expense of Ducote.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley

Do yourself a favor and watch this fight. But, you know, don't hold a child or anything glass while watching it. Both Fialho and Buckley are the type of fighters to get a gnarly finish and prompt fans to toss whatever they're holding. Of course, Buckley has one of, if not the best finish in UFC history. I don't think anyone watched that and didn't freak out.

Fialho is always eager to get out of there early, too. 14 of his 16 wins are by finish, and he's one of those fighters that's very willing to go out on his shield. This is a can't-miss no-blinker of a banger!

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

The Main Card Begins Now! LIVE UFC Vegas 73 Round by Round Updates: Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson

To call this fight a “grappler vs striker” match up is probably accurate, but doesn't do either fighter justice. Both are very well-rounded competitors that have taken on some huge names in the UFC. Combine their wins and you'll find victories over fighters like Anthony Pettis, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson, just to name a few.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result: