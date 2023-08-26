UFC Singapore LIVE Updates: Holloway vs Korean Zombie Round by Round Coverage

We're here to give you the UFC Singapore live updates for our main event, Max Holloway vs the Korean Zombie. Here, we'll give you the UFC Singapore round by round updates, live scoring and results. Max Holloway will look to keep clearing out the contenders in hopes of a fourth title fight against the incumbent champion, the featherweight GOAT and one of the best fighters we've ever seen, Alexander Volkanovski.

But, ‘Blessed' has to get through Chan Sung Jung, better known by his very fitting nickname, the Korean Zombie. Jung is coming off of a loss to Volk, and as we've seen over the years, there's no shame in that whatsoever. Despite the lopsided betting odds, this fight could go either way. Stick around for the UFC results tonight.

This is a very exciting main event and these are some UFC live updates you'll want to be in the know about. With that being said, let's get into the action!

UFC Singapore Live Updates: What's on the Line Here?

It seems like a win here will be enough for Max to get a fourth crack at Volkanovski. Seldom do fighters get rematches, let alone a fourth fight after dropping three. Holloway is in a very odd situation, though. If he gets the nod against Zombie, then he'll have proved that he can beat anyone in the division except for the champion. Yet.

The Korean Zombie is using this fight to assess where he's at in his career. If he can get the huge upset win, then it'll probably be another top five opponent before he can call for a title shot. We need to keep in mind that Ilia Topuria is the rightful next contender after his demolition of Josh Emmett.

UFC Singapore Round by Round Updates: Holloway vs Korean Zombie

No more media, no more weight cut, it's just time to fight! With a pending title shot on the line, or at least a number one contendrer fight next, bot ‘Blessed' and the Korean Zombie have a lot to fight for here. At the top of the 145lb division, a win here is crucial to keep one's name in the mix of this always changing title landscape.

And, for us fans, this one is equal parts fun and heartbreaking; this is bound to be a slugfest, but it's sad to see two fan-favorites fight because while one wins, the other loses. That's the nature of the game, though. Here are the UFC Singapore live updates.

Round 1: The nervous energy is here. After two incredible walkouts, we get started with the action. TKZ has some big moments early and even rocked Holloway, but he got stunned himself while chasing the finish. Max is starting to take over but he's cautious. Zombie will stay flat footed and then counter with huge strikes.

This was a very close round, but it seems the former champ won it with his boxing from range.

10-9 Holloway

Round 2: A furious start to round two as ‘Blessed' drops Jung with a straight right and he attacks with a D'Arce choke. This was as close as a choke can get without putting one to sleep. Max abandons the submission and we return to the feet. Holloway had the much bigger moment, but Zombie is still in here.

10-9 Holloway

Round 3: The Korean Zombie came out in this round trying to slug it out and trade his technique for power. Holloway accepted the brawl, as he does, and lands right hand that puts Zombie flat on his face. Just 23-seconds into the third round, Holloway scored a finish!

Official result: ax Holloway via third-round KO