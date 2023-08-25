Holloway vs The Korean Zombie Prediction: Easy Fight for Max?

Many people forget that for almost 10 years, Max lost only to the champion Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. And each time, it was via decision. He is as dangerous as ever and ready to claim the title again. Here is our Holloway vs The Korean Zombie prediction.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie Prediction

Max Holloway Preview

After an unsuccessful trilogy with Volkanovski, Max began to think about dynamic defense and began to turn on his inner talents of a counter-puncher more often. Although his defense is not yet at the top level, he was still able to reduce the number of received shots quite well.

Holloway confidently outgunned the much fresher and more motivated Allen and proved to the community that he was not thinking of slowing down and leaving the title race.

Max is many times faster, smarter and more technical than The Korean Zombie. And no matter how dangerous Chan Sung Jung is during close-range exchanges, it will be difficult for him to control the constant change of levels and double combinations from the Hawaiian. To be honest, based on the style of the “Blessed”, we have a clear idea for our Holloway vs The Korean Zombie prediction. Nevertheless, let's talk about his opponent for a minute.

The Korean Zombie Preview

MMA fans have not been expecting unique fights and technical breakthroughs from the Korean Zombie for a long time. Once upon a time, we really fell in love with him precisely for his composure, stamina and insane love for aggressive felling at close range.

He was unbreakable and had real champion spirit. True, in parallel with this, he continued making all the mistakes that he made at the start of his career. So, as much as we liked The Korean Zombie, we have to admit that he has hardly evolved tactically, physically or technically over the years.

Yes, he is a black belt in four different martial arts and has wins over some of the biggest names in modern MMA like Dustin Poirier. Nevertheless, that fight was ten years ago and nowadays, The Korean Zombie remains on the same level, while Max is on a different one, literally.

Of course, Chen Sung Jong's fists are still full of knockout power. But imagine how difficult it will be for him to hit the nimble and charged Max, who deftly jumps from one level to another. But even if The Korean Zombie delivers a couple of his hits, it is far from certain that they will seriously shock such an experienced fighter.

It is quite easy to make a Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie prediction based on the fights of the “Blessed”. Let's keep in mind that Max has been finished only once in his entire career, in 31 fights total. And this happened in 2012 when he faced Dustin Poirier. Every single other defeat has been via decision and every single one of those was against a fighter far better than Jung.

Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie: Low Chances for an Upset

If Chan Sung Jung doesn't pick up the pace as soon as the first minute, then we doubt that he will have any chance to take this fight. He needs to shock Max and not give him room to move. Such tactics inevitably involve constant pressure, strikes at 80% of the strength and a rapidly evaporating “gas tank”.

Let's say that the Zombie manages to spend a couple of rounds in this style, but what will he do with the remaining time when Max turns on and starts using the constant jabs, which have brought him the victory so many times in the past. No one in MMA has the cardio preparation of Max Holloway. Maybe Volkanovski but no one else. He has the records for the most significant strikes in a match, multiple times.

At the same time, Max Holloway is not a fighter that has KO power. He always wears down his opponent, collects points, collects points, and wins via decision. His opponents rarely look pretty after the fights and we expect the same here. Our Holloway vs The Korean Zombie prediction is for an over.

We doubt that this fight can end before the 4th or 5th round, so you can easily bet on over 3.5 or over 4.5 even. . Despite all the shortcomings of Max in the fight against Volkanovski, I understand that he is still in shape and is obliged to run over opponents like the Korean.