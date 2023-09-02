UFC Paris Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary – Gane vs Spivak

It's main event time and we're here to give you the UFC Paris live updates for Gane vs Spivak. A battle between two of the most terrifying heavyweights in the promotion, we'll see a clash of styles that'll have us all on the edge of our seats. This is a fight between two well-rounded athletes, but at its core, this is a striker vs grappler matchup.

UFC Paris round by round updates and live scoring will be included here. Stay in the know here with us as we see whether or not Gane can win at home yet again, or if Spivak can continue his winning ways and extend his finishing streak to four. Let's see how this all goes down!

Gane vs Spivak: What's on the Line?

Gane has had his chance at UFC gold, but he did fall short to Francis Ngannou after a very convincing first two rounds. He did bounce back, but fell short once again when he fought the consensus GOAT, Jon Jones. Losing to Jonny ‘Bones' is nothing for a fight to hang one's head about; back to the drawing board, back to the winner's circle if all goes well for the Frenchman.

Spivak is a very winning fighter. ‘The Polar Bear' is on a three fight winning streak with three finishes in these fights to really embellish that highlight reel. Sergey seems to have hit his stride, but this is a huge step up in competition for him. Fighting Ciryl Gane is reason enough to train harder than ever, but some number one contender implications add some extra incentive.

Jones vs Miocic will take place for the heavyweight title and Sergei Pavlovich is the rightful number one contender. However, there's a good chance that the winner of this heavyweight title bout will retire, effectively leaving the heavyweight throne vacant. With Pavlovich almost definitely getting the next crack at gold, it seems that the winner of this UFC Paris main event could be his counterpart. That, or Tom Aspinall, or maybe nobody retires.

Time will tell and we'll figure out how to navigate the murky waters of the heavyweight division then. But, for now, there's more than enough reason for Gane and Spivak to give it their all and fight like a win here will lead them to a title.

UFC Paris Live Updates: Gane vs Spivak

What a main event we've got here. Two incredible heavyweights, both of which make it hard to as much as visualize them losing. But, we've only got room for one winner here. Squeezing into the heavyweight title picture is a tight fit, so let's see what happens here and who will be making that next step forward.

