UFC Paris Predictions: Full Card, Analysis and Betting Picks

Are you ready for the long-anticipated UFC event in Paris, France? We know we are and we have prepared some well-analyzed predictions for this event. Who is going to win the big bouts and who is going to surprise us? Here are our UFC Paris predictions.

UFC Paris Predictions: Two Former Champions on the Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivak Prediction

Ciryl Gane is second in the division rankings. Bon Gamin is a former interim UFC champion and former champion of the Canadian TKO Major League MMA promotion. The 33-year-old Frenchman has 11 wins (five by knockout, three by decision, three by submission) and two losses in mixed martial arts.

In the last fight in March 2023, Gane lost to American Jon Jones (submission). However, before that, he beat Tai Tuivasa from Australia (knockout). Ciryl, before moving to the UFC, achieved good success in Thai boxing tournaments.

Serghei Spivak is ranked seventh in the division ranking. Before signing a contract with the UFC, the Moldovian fighter competed in the Eagles Fighting Championship, N1 Pro Nomad MMA and Real Fight Promotion. In the World Warriors Fighting Championships, he became the champion. The 32-year-old native of Chisinau has 16 wins (seven by knockout, two by decision, seven by submission) and three defeats in MMA.

The Polar Bear has won his last three matches. In March 2022, he defeated the American Greg Hardy (TKO) and then defeated the Brazilian Augusto Sakay (TKO) and Derrick Lewis from the USA.

Bookmakers consider Gane to be the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Paris predictions. Spivak can only defeat his opponent on the ground, but the Frenchman is unlikely to allow this. He has only had problems against Ngannou on the ground and no other fighter has taken him down or kept him on the ground. Spivak is a terrible boxer, so all the advantages are on Gane's side.

• Ciryl Gane to Win

Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas Prediction

Manon Fiorot is a former Extreme Fighting Championship and UAEW Flyweight Championship champion. The Frenchwoman is third in the division rankings. On account of the 33-year-old are 15 wins (seven knockouts, eight decisions) and two losses. “The Beast” holds a black belt in Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Fiorot's winning streak is already 12 fights. In the latter in October 2022, she defeated American Kathleen Chookagian (unanimous decision).

Rose Namajunas is a former two-time UFC women's strawweight champion. The American has a large number of various awards in mixed martial arts. In May 2022, in a title fight, she lost to her compatriot Carla Esparza (separate decision). However, before that she won three victories in a row.

“Thug Rose” is ranked second in the women's Strawweight division. The 31-year-old Namajunas has 14 wins (two by knockout, four by decision, eight by submission) and five losses. Rose has black belts in taekwondo and karate, and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Fiorot to be the clear favorite of the upcoming fight but we do not really agree with them for our UFC Paris predictions. The stands will be on the side of the Frenchwoman, but this is definitely not enough for a confident victory. In this situation, it is worth betting that the fight will last the entire distance. The two fighters have a combined 12 victories via decision in their careers.

• Over 3.5 Rounds, Over 4.5 Rounds, Fight to reach distance

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises Prediction

Benoit Saint-Denis has a black belt in Judo and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has a lot of BJJ gold medals from various tournaments in his collection. The Frenchman is also a former Staredown FC champion. The “God of War” won three matches in a row. In the latter, he defeated the Brazilian Ismael Bonfim (submission).

The 27-year-old Saint-Denis has 11 wins (two by knockout, nine by submission) and two losses. In the UFC, he will fight for the fifth time.

Thiago Moises competed for Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and Real Fight Arena (RFA) before signing with the UFC. He signed with the UFC in 2018. In June 2022, he fought with the American Christos Giagos (submission), and his win was recognized as the best performance of the evening. He also won the next fight, when in January 2023 he defeated his compatriot Melquizael Costa (submission).

The 28-year-old Moises has 16 wins (two by knockout, six by decision, seven by submission) and six losses. “The Spartan” holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Saint-Denis a clear favorite for the upcoming fight but we do not agree entirely for our UFC Paris prediction. The local audience, of course, will inspire Benoit, but this does not mean at all that he will achieve victory. Moises has much more experience in the UFC. Under certain circumstances, he, too, can succeed. In such a situation, it is worth betting that the fight will not go the whole distance. The fighters have 20 early victories combined.

• Fight will not reach distance

Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov Predivtion

Volkan Ozdemir is ninth in the division rankings. Before the UFC, he performed in Bellator, and also achieved good success in kickboxing. On account of the 33-year-old Swiss are 18 wins (12 by knockout, five decisions, one by submission) and seven losses in mixed martial arts.

“No Time” has lost three of his last four fights. In October 2022, he lost to Russian Nikita Krylov (unanimous decision). However, before that, he defeated the Scott Paul Craig (unanimous decision).

Bogdan Guskov will make his debut match in the UFC. Before joining the promotion, the fighter from Uzbekistan competed in the Russian Cagefighting Championship (RCC), Golden Team Championship (GTC), MMA Series. His winning streak is four fights. In the last one in March 2023, he defeated the Brazilian Carlos Eduardo (technical knockout).

The 30-year-old Guskov has 14 wins (12 by knockout, two by submission) and two defeats. Bogdan is a master of sports in boxing. He also competed in wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Ozdemir is the clear favorite of the upcoming fight but we do not agree with them for our UFC Paris predictions. Guskov is not a timid fighter. Yes, he comes out to fight a month after signing the contract on short notice. And there were no serious rivals on his way here, but the Swiss cannot be called a formidable opponent either. Bogdan is quite capable of surprising us with a win here.

• Bogdan Guskov to win

UFC Paris Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

In all fairness, betting on the prelims of this card is pointless. Unless you have extra cash and want to have fun, we wouldn't suggest making big bets on this event. This is a fight card that is a glimpse at the future.

Most fighters in the early bouts are either debutants or young talents from Europe. The information about them is limited and the expectations are mixed. Therefore, we won't be making any UFC Paris prelims predictions. But we have one more main card bout for you below.

William Gomis vs Yanis Ghemmouri Prediction

William Gomis is the winner of the Le ROI DU FIGHT tournament. Before moving to the UFC, he also competed in Ares FC, Hexagone MMA and Cage of Warriors. His winning streak is now 11 fights. “The Jaguar” will fight for the third time in the UFC. In the last two, he defeated the Dutchman Jarno Errens (separate decision) and the American Francis Marshall (separate).

The 26-year-old Frenchman has 12 wins (six by knockout, five by decision, one by submission) and two losses.

Yanis Ghemmouri will make his debut in the UFC. Before joining the promotion, the Frenchman performed in Brave CF, UAE Warriors, Lyon Fighting Championship. However, he did not achieve significant success. “The Desert Warrior”‘s winning streak is seven fights.

In the latter, he defeated Pakistani Mehmosh Raza (knockout) and Belarusian Vladislav Novitsky (separate decision). The 28-year-old fighter has 11 wins (three by knockout, four by decision, four by submission) and one defeat.

Bookmakers consider Gomis the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Paris predictions. “The Jaguar” already has experience in the UFC and is clearly in good physical shape and excellent psychological condition after a series of victories.

• William Gomis to Win