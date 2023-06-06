Top Rank Deal To Impact Content Creators

Top Rank has partnered with WSC Sports, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered sports video content, which will likely impact distribution of fight highlights.

According to a press release, “real time fight highlights will now be automatically generated using the WSC Sports platform. This will bring fans more content than ever before and will be ready to watch just moments after the action happens in the ring.

50 Years of Top Rank Content

“Top Rank’s entire video content archive, spanning more than 50 years, will also be incorporated into the WSC Sports platform to unlock this content treasure trove, with any type of video compilation now available to Top Rank in minutes.”

Sounds forward thinking, to be honest. More from the release:

In addition, Top Rank will be joining the WSC Sports For Creators Program, an innovative new solution providing value to both media rights holders and creators.

Through the WSC Sports for Creators Program, content creators now have access to the world’s greatest boxing footage from Top Rank’s archive.

This content is free to use and can be distributed across the creators’ social media platforms, all while avoiding copyright infringement.

Creators can find any moment from any Top Rank fight in seconds, creating highlights or compilations using WSC Sports’ AI-based platform.

The WSC Sports for Creators Program enables rights holders to maximize the full value of their archived video content while tapping into the power of the creator economy.

This unique revenue share model expands the reach of Top Rank content, reaching new fans in a more grassroots way, and introduces young boxing fans to the legends of the sport.

Chief Revenue Officer Speaks

“We’re delighted to partner with WSC Sports and use their AI technology to deliver the best possible fight highlights experience to the fans”, said Brian Kelly, Top Rank’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We’re excited to be pioneers with WSC Sports and their mutually beneficial ‘Creators Program’ that will allow Top Rank’s content to be used by creators and shared to their audiences across their social media channels.

“This inventive approach means more eyeballs on our content and provides a fresh revenue opportunity for all involved.”

“Top Rank’s innovative approach combined with WSC Sports’ technology empowers creators to grow their brands while unlocking new revenue opportunities,” said Daniel Shichman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WSC Sports.

“With WSC, creators can easily generate and monetize content utilizing fight footage of the all-time greatest, including Ali, Tyson, Hagler, Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and of current greats like Tyson Fury, Shakur Stevenson, and Vasiliy Lomachenko without the risk of making IP infringements.”

For more information on the WSC Sports for Creators program visit wsc-sports.com/wsc-for-creators.