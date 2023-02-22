Karolina Kowalkiewicz Vs Vanessa Demopoulos Set For UFC Card In May

UFC has just booked the 115-pound fight between the Polish submission artist and master of long wars, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and ex-stripper turned UFC contender, known for great pressure and wrestling, Vanessa Demopoulos.

Fight is scheduled for May 20th. https://t.co/dHrhZTn2UZ — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) February 22, 2023

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Never Gives Up

The brightest moment of Karolina’s career happened at UFC 205 when she squared off against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a title fight, where she lost the bout via unanimous decision. After a few ups and downs, Karolina lost five fights in a row to high-level competition and proceeded to bounce back with a submission victory over Felice Herrig. (See below)

In her last outing, the Pole defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez via decision in a very technical fight.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was diagnosed in 2019 with Hashimoto’s disease, and it significantly affected her career. But she works with an endocrinologist at the moment, plus she adopted a vegan diet, so it seems her cold streak is over. She might return to the top of the 115-pound division in the years to come.

Controversial Vanessa Demopoulos, The Queen Of Octagon Interviews

Vanessa Demopoulos used to work as a stripper before turning to MMA and winning the LFA championship. Despite the loss of the LFA belt, the UFC decided to give her a shot. She lost her debut to JJ Aldrich after three technical rounds, but then she rebounded back with three back-to-back decision wins over Silvana Gomez Juarez, Jinh Yu Frey, and Maria Oliveira.

Yet, the BJJ expert and weight bully is more known for her controversial post-fight interviews. After her UFC 270 victory, she hopped into Joe Rogan’s lap to talk to the crowd and looked pretty much excited to meet the greatest color commentator ever.

She did it again at UFC Vegas 57, when she ended up in the lap of the legendary former UFC 185-pound champion Michael Bisping. Oh, it seems Michael’s wife Rebecca didn’t take that nicely by the way, as Vanessa didn’t do the same following her UFC Vegas 65 win.

Potential Outcome

One way or another, this is going to be a very technical fight. Kowalkiewicz’s counters and takedown defense are on point, while Demopoulos constantly pressures and attacks the opponent’s legs or waist. This could easily go all the way, please don’t miss this amazing technical warfare.