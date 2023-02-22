UFC Vegas 70: Nikita Krylov Vs Ryan Spann Press Conference

You can’t expect much of the upcoming UFC Vegas 70 press conference unless Brendan Allen and Ryan Spann start throwing bombs at each other. Nikita Krylov’s English is questionable, while the Brazilian Andre Muniz doesn’t speak it at all. There will be a lot of work for translators, that’s for sure!

Nikita “The Miner” Krylov will square off against dangerous knockout artist Ryan Spann in the main event of the evening, while the co-main hosts the combat between submission specialist Andre Muniz and a well-rounded fighter Brendan “All In” Allen.

There weren’t pre-fight interviews – Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann only do interviews when they have to. Ryan Spann’s Instagram profile is set to private – he likes enjoying his privacy even on social media. But we might see some barbs in the presser, you never know!

Superhuman strength from @Superman_Spann 👊 Spann brings his power to our #UFCVegas70 main event this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/gBSCM09Dlm — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2023

Where To Watch UFC Vegas 70 Press Conference?

The UFC Vegas 70 press conference is going to air on February 15th, 2022, and it will start at 2 PM ET. Please check the greatest UFC fight night Vegas presser moments on MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the whole Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann press conference by clicking on this video below.

