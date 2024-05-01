Craig vs Borralho Prediction: Caio Creates Chaos

Brazilian fighters are being featured heavily during UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro — and nobody appears more poised for a breakout performance than one of the men in our Craig vs Borralho prediction.

These two fighters employ similar styler inside the octagon, so it will be fascinating which of them reigns supreme. What's for sure is that our Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho prediction will make you excited to see this bout play out live.

Craig vs Borralho Prediction: Too Much, Too Fast For Borralho?

Paul Craig Preview

After being a prominent figure in the UFC's light heavyweight division for years, Paul “Bear Jew” Craig — a Scottish fighter with a 17-1-1 professional record, which includes 4 KO and 13 submission victories — made a permanent move to middleweight in July 2023.

While his first foray into the new division ended with a win, Craig suffered a defeat to Brendan Allen in his most recent performance.

Although when he's on his game, Paul Craig is a difficult puzzle for anybody to solve.

While Craig can strike, he is an incredible grappler who is always looking to get the fight to the ground as soon as possible.

His iconic triangle choke might be the best submission in the UFC right now, and has allowed him to defeat top fighters like Magomed Ankalaev, Kennedy Nzechukwu, and Nikita Krylov.

And our Craig vs Borralho prediction is that he'll likely be on his back for large portions of this fight — which could play to his advantage.

Then again, his opponent is not somebody most fighters would want to fool around on the ground with.

Caio Borralho Preview

Caio “The Natural” Borralho — a Brazilian fighter with a 15-1 professional record, which includes 4 KO and 4 submission victories — has burst onto the UFC scene and quickly become one of the middleweight division's most intriguing prospects.

Not only is Borralho a well-rounded fighter, but his charismatic personality and ability to talk himself up on the mic might make him the next big middleweight superstar.

And similar to Craig, while Borralho does have some solid striking skills, he shines the brightest when grappling.

Our Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho prediction is that Borralho will be eager to assume top control against Craig early on in the fight. Then again, since both of these guys are jiu jitsu masters, their skillsets could cancel each other out and this fight might end up taking place on the feet.

Our Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho Prediction: Borralho By Decision

Our official Craig vs Borralho prediction is that Caio Borralho will win this fight.

The more we think about it, the more we feel like this is going to become a striking battle. Both guys will have immense respect for each other's grappling abilities, which might make them hesitant to exchange on the ground.

For that reason, we think taking Borralho to win by decision is a great bet.

Also worth taking a look is for this fight to go Over 1.5 rounds, which you can currently get for -210.

Will this be Caio Borralho's coming out party? We'll see on Saturday!