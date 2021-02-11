Christy Martin Promotions Runs Pro Show in Orlando, Florida TOMORROW

Christy Martin Promotions in Orlando, Florida

Christy Martin Promotions’ second show of 2021 is Friday, February 12 in Orlando Florida at the Avanti Palms Resort.

“We’ve got a stacked card,” said Christy Martin, the trailblazer who showed a generation of boxing fans that yes indeed, women can fight, and very often their skills and heart surpass the men on any given night, “with a lot of action fighters. It’s going to be a great show, and we’re gonna rock Orlando!”

This evening of live, professional boxing from Christy Martin Promotions is already standing room only, but will be streamed live on bxngtv.com, and features lots of up and coming talent.

Scheduled to appear is Shinard Bunch, headlining versus Ariel Vasquez.

Other bouts, subject to change, include cruiserweight Richard Rovers vs. Ulisses Jimenez, super bantamweight Angel Luna vs. Michael Gaxiola, super light weight Branden Pizarro vs. DeWayne Wisdom and light heavyweight Sean Hemphill vs. Elie Augustama.

Also set to appear on the Christy Martin Promotions card are super light weight Jonathan Pierre vs. Henry Lee Crapp, light weight Benigno Aguilar vs. Gabriel Chacon, middle weight Derrick Jackson vs. Christopher Lavant, super middleweight DarrelleValsaint vs. Delvecchio Savage and super middleweight Michael Pierre vs. Gevonte Davis.

In addition, the card is set to showcase super lightweight Dashaun Johns vs. Edison Charley, cruiser weights Kenmon Evans vs. Cedric Washington; super lightweights Julio Rosa vs. Marcello Williams; and cruiser weights Isaiah Thompson vs. Kevin Brown.

For more information call 407-996-0900.

