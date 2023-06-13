Spence and Crawford Show Up Hungry At Fight Kickoff

A smiling Terence Crawford? An animated Errol Spence Jr.?

The enthusiasm and energy shown by both welterweight champions showed us what's been missing for them all this time: a true 50-50 challenge at the top levels between two of the world's pound-for-pound fighters.

Give us time to get used to Spence and Crawford enthusiastically promoting a fight we doubted would ever happen. Crawford genuinely thanked fans and the boxing media. “Because without y'all, there's no us. So I'm gonna give y'all a gift with the presence of myself and Errol. July 29, so y'all can witness greatness.”

Spence Jr. of Dallas (28-0, 22 KOs) and Crawford of Omaha (39-0, 30 KOs) appeared at Tuesday's kickoff news conference in Beverly Hills, California, to discuss their upcoming unification bout on Saturday, July 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner becomes the first male welterweight to unify titles in the four-belt era. They will also appear on Wednesday in New York.

Who You Gonna Call?

It eventually took the fighters' initiative to get on the phone for an actual, one-on-one live call (remember those, kids?) and hash it all out.

“We had to get on the phone and talk about it, and now it's finally happening,” said Spence Jr. “This is gonna prove not only who the best welterweight is, but who the best fighter in the world is. My mentality is to go all out and give everything. His mentality is the same.”

Spence Jr. said the pair talked about family and life beyond boxing, “just getting a feel for each other.”

“I feel as if both of us was mature enough to get on the phone and talk to one another, to be able to sit here and make the fight for each and every one of you fans,” added Crawford.

Spence and Crawford: Stay Hungry

Spence Jr. and Crawford are low-key personalities and not all that prone to trash talk. But they willingly engaged with each other Tuesday, and it's because they're comfortable with each other and share a basic respect. Game knows game. Bring it.

“I'm gonna gut him and feed him to everyone that eats fish in here,” vowed Crawford. “If he's a big fish, we're gonna have enough for everyone, with potatoes on the side. We don't smoke over here, we go hunting for fish fillet.”

“It's an old school fight, creme de la creme. This doesn't only prove who's the best welterweight, it proves who's the best of the best. Everybody tune in and come out to the fight because we're gonna have a Crawfish boil. And there's gonna be enough for everybody. I promise you that,” said Spence Jr.

Spence Jr. said Crawford's former promoters at Top Rank “have the best matchmakers” and protected him from facing any true threats. “Terence hasn't fought anybody. Even Shawn Porter said he didn't train like he should against you. Kell Brook was already broken. I broke Kell Brook's other eye, that's how he got broke.”

“People after this fight are gonna say that Bud Crawford is special. I can assure you that,” promised Crawford. “He'll give me my respect after the fight after I whoop that ass.”

“I can guarantee that everyone is gonna witness something special. Errol doesn't like to back up. I'm the type of fighter where you push me, and I push even harder.

“He got a big heart, I got a big heart. He like to fight, I like to fight. We both have big hearts and like to fight. It makes for a great action-packed fight. July 29 is gonna be a great night for boxing. This will be a legacy fight. I do believe this is an old-school type of fight.”

Crawford added that when he sees weakness, the “bulldog” in him goes for the kill.

Pound-For-Pound Up For The Taking

Spence Jr. and Crawford are in nearly everyone's top five wherever you have them ranked. The winner is an excellent bet to battle the winner of the Inoue vs. Fulton fight earlier in the week of this bout on July 25 in Japan.

Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports, declared, “This fight speaks for itself. Two of the best fighters in the sport fighting to make history. If you were going to create the perfect fight, it would look a lot like this. Two of the best and most skilled fighters in the sport, two fighters with knockout power and all-action, fan-friendly styles.

“This fight is so evenly matched that the betting odds are almost dead even. We've got history on the line, and fighters who've overcome adversity and with big and enthusiastic fan bases.

“This fight has all the elements boxing fans could wish for. And it's all in one fight. We'll see you on July 29.”

The opening presser was full of food-related remarks, whether it was about frys, barbecues, boils, or smokers. Big fish, crawfish, potatoes – I'm getting hungry for this fight. How about you?