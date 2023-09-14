Joet Gonzalez Over Weight

News

The headliner for Top Rank Boxing’s main event tomorrow night has hit a slight snag, though not enough to jeopardize the fight headlining a card at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez is scheduled to defend his title against former title challenger Joet Gonzalez.

However, Gonzalez weighed in over the 126lb weight limit at the Thursday weigh in.

NYFIGHTS has learned that Gonzalez has two hours to lose the weight, approximately 0.2lbs—less than half a pound—for the fight to commence, at least as a title fight.

Joet Gonzalez missed weight on Thursday, Sept 14, 2023

A source from the Gonzalez camp has assured NYFIGHTS that it won’t be a problem, and this is likely a case of Joet’s scale not lining up with the official one from the commission.

Stay tuned to @NYFIGHTS for any and all developments

