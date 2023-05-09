Jake Paul the Face Of Boxing? Hell No, More Like the Ass, Jake Declares

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz faced off on Tuesday, at a press conference to hype their Aug 9 clash in Dallas, Texas.

Jake stole the show in Dallas with his quips.

When asked who is the face of boxing, his reply drew heavy chuckles. “I would say Canelo’s still the face, Gervonta’s and I’m the ass,” he said, his voice dropping to lend a feigned resignation that helped sell the line.

Quipster Almost Earns Beatdown

The person who said they box and would like to fight Nate’s brother Nick on the undercard, drew scorn from the excitable weed huffing hitter.

“If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his effin ass,” the questioner/provocateur stated, working to contain his ire. Nate took a pause then asked the dude if he expected to live, basically.

“My homeboys see you right now,” the fighter noted.

“That was stupid,” he counseled “Derek” from “Better Media.”

“Stupid azz emeffer,” Diaz muttered quietly.

Jake then admitted the kid works for him, after Diaz stayed on it, pondering the beatdown that he’d like to perform.

“I’ll fire him later, sorry about that, Nate,” Jake said.

Texas Not a Weed Friendly State, Nate

More tidbits: Jake said he is likely to leave boxing if he were to lose to Nate.

Plus, no one told Nate Diaz Texas is very conservative in regard to marijuana. Diaz is a mega fan of the whacky weed.

A Diaz cohort said that discussions will be held on what substances would be checked for in samples from the fighters.

After, Jake posted a lament on social: