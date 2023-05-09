News

Jake Paul the Face Of Boxing? Hell No, More Like the Ass, Jake Declares

Canelo Fight Results: Alvarez Wins Decision Over Ryder

Undercard Results From Guadalajara: Martinez, Gvozdyk Win

Canelo vs Ryder Best Live Coverage (Rd By Rd) & Recap

Ryan Garcia Could NOT Have Gotten Up From Gervonta Hook, Says Goossen

Ryan Garcia Ex Trainer Joe Goossen Explains Why He Didn't Attend Post-fight Presser

George Foreman Plays Well On The Big Screen

Deontay Wilder Arrested After LA Traffic Stop

Matchroom and DAZN Boxing Extend Deal 3 Years

Who Won The Weekend: Bare Knuckle Edition

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz faced off on Tuesday, at a press conference to hype their Aug 9 clash in Dallas, Texas.

Jake stole the show in Dallas with his quips.

When asked who is the face of boxing, his reply drew heavy chuckles. “I would say Canelo’s still the face, Gervonta’s and I’m the ass,” he said, his voice dropping to lend a feigned resignation that helped sell the line.

Jake Paul at May 9 presser to hype Jake Paul v Nate Diaz bout

 

 

 

Quipster Almost Earns Beatdown

The person who said they box and would like to fight Nate’s brother Nick on the undercard, drew scorn from the excitable weed huffing hitter.

“If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his effin ass,” the questioner/provocateur stated, working to contain his ire. Nate took a pause then asked the dude if he expected to live, basically.

“My homeboys see you right now,” the fighter noted.

“That was stupid,” he counseled “Derek” from “Better Media.”

Nick Diaz provided comedy at Presser with Jake Paul

Nick Diaz provided comedy at presser with Jake Paul

“Stupid azz emeffer,” Diaz muttered quietly.

Jake then admitted the kid works for him, after Diaz stayed on it, pondering the beatdown that he’d like to perform.

“I’ll fire him later, sorry about that, Nate,” Jake said.

Texas Not a Weed Friendly State, Nate

More tidbits: Jake said he is likely to leave boxing if he were to lose to Nate.

Plus, no one told Nate Diaz Texas is very conservative in regard to marijuana. Diaz is a mega fan of the whacky weed.

A Diaz cohort said that discussions will be held on what substances would be checked for in samples from the fighters.

After, Jake posted a lament on social:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

