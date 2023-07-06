News

George Kambosos Next Fight Info

George Kambosos returns to the ring in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator against Maxi Hughes on Saturday, July 22, at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Kambosos-Hughes and a 10-round lightweight co-feature between Keyshawn Davis and Francesco Patera will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) climbed a tall mountain with a decision win over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021, ESPN’s Upset of the Year.

In 2022, he faced Devin Haney, twice, and fell short, both times in his native Australia.

The 33 year old Brit Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) has won seven straight, and in his last outing, the lefty beat former world champion Kid Galahad via 12-round majority decision, in September 2022.

Kambosos spoke after a training session:

“I’m away from any distractions [here in the United States], and I’m sacrificing. When I’m sacrificing, I always bring out this more relentless hunger out of me. I’m going home to a makeshift house that the team is living in, and we’re watching fights and studying fights. If we come up with something, we go into the backyard and start working on it. This a 24/7 warzone. We’re sacrificing with hard work, and July 22, I’m back.”

“Since the Devin Haney fights, I’ve gotten sharper. I’ve become a better boxer. I’m better on my feet. I’m better all around. I’ve been able to sit back and add more artillery to the game. I’ve been able to watch so much more footage from different fights. I’m a better fighter.”

George Kambosos

George Kambosos is back, says he's better after Haney fights

“I know that Maxi Hughes is coming off a seven-fight win streak against guys that I’ve never really heard of. It’s okay. Whatever he’s coming with, that’s no problem. I’m coming in with what I’m coming in with. Just look at my last three fights. Don’t worry about the wins and losses. Just look at the names. Even prior to that. Look at my last five fights.”

“I’m going to make an emphatic statement. I’m going to show that I’m back. I’m going to show that I’ve become a better fighter. I’m going to knock out Maxi Hughes.”

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions, tickets are on sale at www.stubwire.com.

