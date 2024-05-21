Franklin vs Vargas Purse: Good Money for a Thursday Evening

While the world is still reminiscing about last week's action, Detroit is preparing for a massive heavyweight clash between Jermaine Franklin and Devin Vargas. As the main event of the Big Time Boxing USA card, the Franklin vs Vargas purse should be considerable, right?

Franklin vs Vargas Purse: Not the usual million-dollar heavyweight scrap

Statistically, this clash does not present itself as a high-profile bout but you should never underestimate two heavyweights.

Especially not when Jermaine Franklin claims that he is good enough to become a heavyweight contender in the future.

Especially not after Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua in 2022 and 2023. This is an incredible opportunity for him to build more confidence and head into the second half of the year with two consecutive wins.

As for the money factor, Franklin is definitely going to get the bigger cut from the purse this week. We should be thankful for the couple of top-level fights he had or there would have been no trace of his past earnings as a boxer.

When he first faced Dillian Whyte, Franklin made a decent amount of money – at least $500,000. Considering that his resume was not that impressive before that fight, it was 100% his biggest payday.

But he broke his own record just four months later when he faced Anthony Joshua. While AJ bagged his usual millions, Franklin was paid about $800,000 as a guaranteed purse. Not a bad number but he definitely deserved more after surviving all 12 rounds against the former world champion.

When it comes to the Franklin vs Vargas purse, we doubt that either of them is going to make that much. It will be a fun fight to watch but it is not one that will attract enough attention. We predict that Jermaine will earn around $300,000 for this fight.

As for Devin Vargas, this is probably his last chance to make a decent living from boxing. The 42-year-old American enters this fight with a professional record of 22-10 and four consecutive defeats.

The road to redemption begins in Detroit 🔥 🥊 @JermaineFrankl6 is BACK 😤 May 23 LIVE on DAZN Big Time Boxing USA 🇺🇸 #FranklinVargas | @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/N6aLAx91Jg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 21, 2024

With this record and his age, he is probably at a stage where he would accept any fight if it brings good money. There is absolutely no data regarding his past earnings but based on the fact that even his best opponents did not earn big against him, the most we would give him is $100,000.

And with the high probability of a knockout, even $100k sounds like an exaggeration. Keep in mind that these are our predictions based on the limited information about these fighters. In reality, they may earn more or even less from the Franklin vs Vargas purse.

All in all, boxing fans have been spoiled in 2024. Fights like this one are in no way inferior to the top-level fights we witness each week but are often overlooked. Since this fight is scheduled for Thursday, there is no reason not to tune in and watch a couple of experienced heavyweights exchange blows that would kill a normal man for however long the fight lasts.