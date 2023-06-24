Ioka gave up his WBO super flyweight title after six successful defenses to pursue the rematch with Franco instead of facing mandatory challenger Junto Nakatani, who went on to win the vacant title with a 12th-round knockout of Andrew Moloney of Australia.

Ioka now hopes to pursue unification of the division against Natakani, WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada, and the winner of Saturday's IBF title fight between champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina and challenger Jade Bornea of the Phillippines, which opens the Showtime Boxing card supporting Carlos Adames vs. Julian “J-Rock” Williams.

The bout did not air in North America. It was offered as a Japanese television PPV which was difficult to access for all but the most hardcore viewers, which was an opportunity lost for fans to see one of Japan's best talents, second only to Naoya Inoue. There was no “Garciacast” as in the first fight, a live stream on Instagram from Franco's corner with commentary by retired champion Mikey Garcia alongside his brother and Franco trainer Robert Garcia. The main event took place at approximately 7 am ET/4 am PT.