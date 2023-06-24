In their second fight in six months, Kazuto Ioka of Japan (30-2-1, 15 KOs) seng Joshua Franco of San Antonio, Texas (18-2-3, 8 KOs) home from Tokyo Saturday empty-handed.

Ioka defeated Franco by a majority decision to win the WBA super flyweight title in Tokyo at Ota City General Gymnasium. Scorecards were 116-112 twice and 115-113. When the result was announced, Ioka burst into tears over his victory.

With the victory, Ioka became a four-division champion, the only boxer in Japan to hold this record, and a sure lock for the Boxing Hall of Fame after 14 years as one of Japan's most accomplished boxers.

Scale Fail for Franco Sets the Tone for Rough Week

It was a rough week for Franco, who lost the title on the scale with an epic weight fail. He came in more than six pounds over the 115-pound limit. Explanations pointed to miscommunication about a reported failed drug test positive for cannabis by Ioka, allegedly leading to Franco and trainer Robert Garcia claiming they believed the fight would be canceled. Nevertheless, Franco is responsible for being on weight right up to the point he does or doesn't step on the scale.

Ioka agreed to let the fight continue, which was no surprise as he has a warrior's mentality and was determined to win the title from Franco he failed to secure in a hotly contested draw in December.

Franco was the busier fighter, but Ioka's punches were cleaner and more effective, especially in the early rounds. He successfully rattled Franco with uppercuts and several body shots, but he couldn't score the knockdown or the stoppage.

In the ninth round, Ioka began to feel the victory, although he was down on one of the cards after ten rounds, and Franco was within range of another draw on a second card. But the Texan would have needed a knockdown or knockout to win. Unlike Jaime Munguia a few weeks prior, it wasn't in the cards for Franco.

Franco suffered a cut over his left eye in the fifth round, with blood coming down his face but not impairing his vision enough to halt the fight.

Division Unification Goal for Ioka