Creed: Rise to Glory Heading to PlayStation VR2 This Year

It looks like the sweet science will continue to expand in the video game world in the form of virtual reality as Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition will be heading to PlayStation VR2 later this year. News of this move was released earlier today and will follow the theatrical premiere of Creed III, which stars Michael B. Jordan, who also serves as the film’s director.

The release includes details about the upgrades the game will receive when it is available on the PlayStation platform. “The game will return you to the ring, this time with a fresh set of gloves, and will feature enhanced new content, upgrades, cross-platform PvP, and more as players relive the heart-pounding boxing experience that is Creed, only possible with the hardware and features of the PS5 and PSVR2!”

Here is the rest of the press release sent out by the company SURVIOS.

Survios, the industry-leading virtual reality studio, and MGM Interactive, a subsidiary of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), are excited to announce the return of CREED: RISE TO GLORY with CREED: Rise To Glory: Championship Edition™, coming to the PlayStation VR2 in 2023. Back with a vengeance, CREED: Rise to Glory: Championship Edition returns you to the ring with a fresh set of gloves. Go toe-to-toe with contenders, new and familiar, and establish your boxing legacy in a heart-pounding, cinematic experience. Play as Adonis Creed, son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, as you train hard in the gym under the tutelage of the legendary Rocky Balboa. As you make your way up the ranks, go “one round at a time” against iconic Creed™ and Rocky™ figures across different arenas to prove you have what it takes to become a champion.

“We’re thrilled to pair up again with MGM and expand upon what Creed: Rise to Glory has to offer for old and new fans alike,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “Fighting in the ring has never felt more visceral, as we intend to deliver our most immersive boxing experience yet, made possible only with the hardware and features of the PS5 and PlayStation VR2.”

This upcoming release will deliver new technical, performance, and quality-of-life upgrades over the original, utilizing the PS5 and PlayStation VR2 hardware and features to deliver the excitement and challenge of high-stakes matches in the ring. Experience brand new game content, modes, and settings to create a more immersive and personalized experience for both new and seasoned Creed players alike. In connection with the release of the CREED III theatrical release later this year, CREED III content tie-ins will be available exclusively for the Championship Edition, with details to be provided at a later date.

Lastly, Championship Edition players will have the opportunity to truly test their skills in a reworked online PvP with optimized matchmaking and cross-platform play with Meta Quest players.

Exact release dates and pricing are still to be confirmed. For upcoming news on Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition and other Survios initiatives, visit the official Survios social channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.