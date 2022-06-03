UFC Vegas 56: Volkov Vs Rozenstruik Weigh-In Latest Updates

After the excellent UFC Vegas 56 media day, everything’s heating up heading into the fight. UFC weigh-in is always entertaining to watch. Even if the fighter looks weak on the scales, they might recover in the next 24 hours and pull off a spectacular victory. UFC weigh-in misses today might cost a lot of money, but unfortunately, some fighters break the limit from time to time.

UFC Fight Night 207 weigh-in took place in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is set, as both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov hit the scale. The co-main event will proceed too, as both Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige did not break the 146-pound featherweight limit. Luckily, every single fighter was on point today.

UFC Vegas 56 Weigh-In Time And Results

The weigh-in show started today (Friday) at 8 am PT (11 PM ET, 5 CET). If you missed it, you can rewatch it on UFC’s official YouTube channel or in the video below:

Take a look at the UFC weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Lucas Almeida (145.5) vs. Michael Trizano (145.5)

Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125)

Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (126)

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Askar Mozharov (204.5)

UFC Vegas 56 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 1 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig (115) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)

Alex Da Silva (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Daniel Argueta (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Benoit Saint Denis (155.5) vs. Niklas Stolze (156)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (135)

Jeff Molina (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Andreas Michailidis (170.5)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Erin Blanchfield (124.5)