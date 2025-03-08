Dolidze vs Imavov Odds: Have Bookmakers Made a Mistake?

Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov will decide who will be in the Top 5 contention talks in 2024 and who will have to fight for his place in the promotion. The odds are in place and bookmakers have a clear favorite. Here are the best Dolidze vs Imavov odds.

UFC Fight Night 235 Odds: The Best Dolidze vs Imavov Odds

Dolidze vs Imavov Odds – Moneyline

Unlike most main events, bookmakers at least gave both fighters a chance and we can make a profit on either side. That is, of course, if we get our predictions right. Nevertheless, Nassourdine Imavov is considered the favorite ahead of this bout and you can bet on him to win at -175 right now. Roman Dolidze has been given +150, which is not a bad line if you believe that the veteran can overcome the speed and strength of Imavov.

UFC Odds – Dolidze vs Imavov Method of Victory

As always, the method of victory market presents us with the opportunity to pick a winner and the exact way in which he will win this bout. In some cases, this is perfidious market to bet on as the matchup is not always convenient. Sadly, this is one of those cases. We believe that the decision is highly probable while bookmakers believe that one of the fighters can finish this one early. Here are the odds:

• Dolidze to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +750

• Dolidze to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +450

• Dolidze to win via Submission: +500

• Draw: +8000

• Imavov to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +250

• Imavov to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +250

• Imavov to win via Submission: +550

Dolidze vs Imavov Round to Win Odds

As always, you can choose to go into the deep waters and bet on the specific round in which this fight will end. Sometimes, when we have two heavyweight strikers or a fight between fighters on different skill levels, this is a good market. In those cases, we can bet on the early finish and make a good profit. In this situation, we feel like the risk is not justified. Anyway, here are the Dolidze vs Imavov odds:

• Round 1: Bookmakers actually believe that the early finish is very possible as the odds for Dolidze are +850 next to +650 for Imavov.

• Round 2: The second-round finish has been valued at +1000 for Roman and +750 for Nassourdine.

• Round 3: You can bet on either fighter to win in this round at +1200 for Dolidze and +1000 for Imavov.

• Round 4: Bet on the finish in the fourth round at +1600 for Roman and +1200 for Imavov.

• Round 5: A late finish is possible but bookmakers consider it unlikely – +2200 for Dolidze and +1800 for Imavov.

Grateful for a second chance 🙏 Ready to prove he belongs in the top 10 👊@Imavov1 is the #UFCVegas85 main event this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/r3W1jMGmCF — UFC (@ufc) February 1, 2024

UFC Betting Odds – Dolidze vs Imavov Total Rounds

This feels like the best market of all of the available options for this main event. Bookmakers suggest that this bout will end early and the fighters will not reach the championship rounds (4 and 5). Our expectations are the complete opposite – we even believe that one of the fighters will win via decision. This makes the odds here quite promising and appealing.

• Over 1.5 Rounds: -330

• Over 2.5 Rounds: +230

• Over 3.5 Rounds: -110

• Over 4.5 Rounds: +140

• Under 1.5 Rounds: +230

• Under 2.5 Rounds: +125

• Under 3.5 Rounds: -130

• Under 4.5 Rounds: -190

Best UFC Fight Night 235 Odds from the Rest of the Card

Now that we discussed the main Dolidze vs Imavov odds, why don’t we dive into the moneyline options for the full card?

Main Card:

• Middleweight: Roman Dolidze (+150) vs Nassourdine Imavov (-175)

• Lightweight: Renato Moicano (-188) vs Drew Dober (+162)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-275) vs Muslim Salikhov (+225)

• Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (+300) vs Natalia Silva (-400)

• Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khirziev (-150) vs Makhmud Muradov (+125)

• Welterweight: Gilbert Urbina (-200) vs Charles Radtke (+170)

With a win this weekend, @Imavov1 could find himself in the top 10 middleweight rankings 🇫🇷 You can watch him in action this Saturday at #UFCVegas85! pic.twitter.com/MORum83aiv — UFC (@ufc) January 30, 2024

Prelims:

• Women’s Strawweight: Molly McCann (-275) vs Diana Belbita (+225)

• Flyweight: Azat Maksum (-250) vs Charles Johnson (+200)

• Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo (-250) vs Pete Rodriguez (+200)

• Featherweight: Jeongyeong Lee (-250) vs Blake Bilder (+125)

• Women’s Flyweight: Luana Carolina vs (+110) Julija Stoliarenko (-138)

• Lightweight: Landon Quinones (+110) vs Marquel Mederos (-138)

• Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen (-160) vs Jamal Pogues (+130)

As you can see, bookmakers found several fighters to be huge favorites and this provides plenty of opportunities to bet on potential upsets. We have some ideas ahead of this event but you will have to check out our full card predictions. Perhaps this card will actually provide better entertainment than anticipated!