UFC Vegas 55 Holm Vs Vieira: Date, Fight Time, Weigh-Ins, Odds, And Live Stream

MMA is set to light up this weekend with the heavily promoted back-to-back events in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. UFC Vegas 55 takes place this Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at UFC Apex Center. After a surprising and a bit tragic Rakic vs Blachowicz card, where the all-time Serbian mixed martial artist hurt his knee despite being up on the scorecards in the third, it’s time to enjoy another lovely night of fights.

The former 135-pound champ Holly Holm (14-5) is back inside the Octagon after a 19-month layoff, and her belt hunt kicks off again. The Jackson-Wink star is a perfect example of a fighter who successfully changed her fighting style.

She joined the famous Albuquerque-based gym as a kickboxer, but now she rocks in every single aspect of the game. She’s a hard worker who became a legend after a brutal KO of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 and winning the bantamweight strap. Even in her 40s, Holly is a very dangerous contender with top-notch fight IQ.

Ketlen Vieira (14-2) is a BJJ black belt, but her stand-up game improved significantly in the last few years. She’s dangerous in the clinch and her cardio is outstanding. Vieira holds notable victories over Miesha Tate, Sijara Eubanks, Sarah McMann, and many other high-level fighters.

Holly Holm Vs Ketlen Vieira Fight Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Prelims: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Main event (approx): 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Note: These times could change due to the length of the other bouts.

How Can I Watch Holm vs. Vieira?

ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, depending on your geographical location.

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira Fight Card

Main Card

Bantamweight: Holly Holm (14-5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (12-2)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) vs. Michel Pereira (27-11)

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani (21-7) vs. Duško Todorović (11-2)

Strawweight: Polyana Viana (12-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (6-1)

Middleweight: Eryk Anders (14-6) vs. Jun Yong Park (13-5)

Prelims

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes (7-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-2)

Heavyweight: Parker Porter (13-6) vs. Jailton Almeida (15-2)

Lightweight: Omar Morales (11-2) vs. Uros Medic (7-1)

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez (15-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-5)

Featherweight: Chase Hooper (10-2-1) vs. Felipe Colares (10-3)

Strawweight: Elise Reed (5-1) vs. Sam Hughes (6-4)

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira Official Weigh-Ins

You can catch the Weigh-Ins here:

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022

Time: noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira Betting Odds

Per FanDuel, Holly Holm is the favorite at -250, and Ketlen Vieira is the underdog at +200.

Holly Holm: Decision -110 (great bet); KO/TKO +350

Draw +5000

Ketlen Vieira: Decision +350; KO/TKO +1300

Per DraftKings, Holly Holm is the favorite at -260 while Ketlen Vieira is at +205.

