UFC 280: Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Press Conference

The upcoming weekend brings the legendary BJJ vs wrestler match-up, the title bout between the man with the greatest number of submissions in the history of the promotion, Charles Oliveira, and arguably one of the best top control experts in the UFC, Islam Makhachev.

Petr Yan will try to beat fan-favorite Sean O’Malley, while Aljamain Sterling will have a hard time defending the 135-pound belt against fearsome striker TJ Dillashaw. Here is some info on UFC 280 full fight card.

The UFC press conference is going to take place on Thursday, but let’s focus on the media day first.

UFC 280 Media Day

UFC 280 Media day took place on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, and it was stacked with fun statements. You can watch the greatest moments in the playlist below.

Confident TJ Dillashaw Wants 135-Pound Belt

TJ Dillashaw was the most powerful in words, as he threatened to “run through” Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, and said, “I’m already the greatest bantamweight in history”. He also discussed Jose Aldo’s retirement.

T.J. Dillashaw promises to make Aljamain Sterling fold at #UFC280. 👀 Full story: https://t.co/7xpcWRmETq pic.twitter.com/E7QrHKZjZa — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 20, 2022

On the other hand, Aljamain Sterling was stunned by Dana White’s praise of TJ Dillashaw for PED admission. Let’s remember, TJ was suspended in the past because of erythropoietin. Aljo also looked back on Andrew Tate’s tweets, claiming that he “never victim-blamed anyone”.

Promising Yan Vs O’Malley Bout

Petr Yan called Sean O’Malley a “Conor McGregor wannabe”, while O’Malley believes that his fight against Petr Yan is sweeter than Aldo Vs McGregor.

Main Event Fighters

Islam Makhachev didn’t talk much about Oliveira’s fight, he said he’d like to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Australia (the 145-pound champ Volkanovski will meet the winner of Charles vs Islam next). Oliveira shocked diehard fans by challenging Volkanovski for a featherweight title (he’d have to cruise ten pounds south as he’s a lightweight champ right now).

Other Statements

Beneil Dariush would love to fight Alexander Volkanovski next, but he'll not beg for a title shot. His opponent Mateusz Gamrot answered some fight questions, and also explained why he choked the TV host.

Retiring teammate Frankie Edgar is an inspiration for Katlyn Chookagian, while Manon Fiorot learned a lot at her training camp by watching TJ Dillashaw.

Belal Muhammad felt Leon Edwards “broke” vs Kamaru Usman. The former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Belal’s corner, but that doesn’t scare his opponent Sean Brady. “Khabib’s not undefeated as a cornerman”, Brady added.

Where To Watch UFC 280 Press Conference?

You can enjoy the Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev press conference at UFC’s official Youtube channel. It kicks off on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 10 AM ET (4 PM CET).

UFC 280 Press Conference Highlights

As expected, the greatest war of words was seen between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Petr Yan and Islam Makhachev don't speak English.

NOTE: ALL THE TRANSCRIPTIONS ARE TAKEN FROM THE OFFICIAL PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO

Aljamain Sterling wasted no time at the presser and started throwing barbs on TJ Dillashaw right off the bat.

“For some reason, I haven’t seen T.J. in any of the ‘Embedded’ episodes. That’s how he got caught last time,” Sterling said, referencing Dillashaw’s 2019 failed drug test for erythropoietin (EPO). “I wonder if there’s something going on again that might be a little fishy, T.J.”

Dillashaw looked cool at first, and responded “Look, I’ve come to terms with it. It’s time now,”

But Sterling was looking for a drama, and his goal was fulfilled. He told TJ to “speak like a man”, which irritated the former division champion.

“Ohhh, you’re gonna get your ass whipped by a cheater, motherf*cker. How do you feel about that?”, Dillashaw said.

Sterling repeated “I can't hear you, speak like a man!” many times after TJ's statement.

But then TJ Dillashaw spoke loud and clear into microphone, and successfully countered Sterling's verbal takedown attempt.

“If he’s so worried about it, he can come test me himself. He can test these nuts in his mouth. This DJ Jazzy Jeff-looking motherf*cker is gonna be down there saying like, ‘Test, test 1-2. Is this working?’ He’s gonna be a rapper supposedly. He’s already been a failed actor. Now he’s gonna be a failed rapper.”, Dillashaw said.

Stay tuned to NYFights for the latest UFC fight night news. UFC 280 Abu Dhabi might sell the greatest number of PPV buys this year, it’s one of the most promising cards in the history of the promotion, I bet you’ll enjoy watching amazing UFC 280 fight card on Saturday!