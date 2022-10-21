Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Weigh-Ins: UFC 280 All The News And Updates

There was back and forth at UFC 280 press conference and face-offs. But before we enjoy the great day of combat sports on Saturday, there is one final stage – Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev weigh-in. All the fighters are stepping on the scales, trying to satisfy the criteria.

UFC 280 Weigh-In Time

UFC weigh-in today kicks off a bit earlier for the European fans, and very late for the diehard addicts based in the United States of America – 1 AM ET (7 AM CET). Here is the video to watch.

UFC 280 Weigh-In Results

UFC 280 full fight card looks stacked from top to bottom. Here are the official weigh-in results (zero tolerance for championship bouts, one pound is allowed for non-title fights). Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the main event is official. Unfortunately, there was one weigh-in miss, as Katlyn Chookagian weighed 127.5 pounds for a 126-pound limit.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2 PM ET, 8 PM CET)

UFC Lightweight Championship (155 pounds): Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5)

UFC Bantamweight Championship (135 pounds): Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Petr Yan (136) vs. Sean O'Malley (135.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)*- missed the scale vs. Manon Fiorot (126)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 AM ET, 4 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Sean Brady (171)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Makhmud Muradov (185.5) vs. Caio Borralho (186)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (126)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Lina Länsberg (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Sit and watch UFC 280, potentially the greatest event of the year on Saturday, it is worth every penny! Two title fights, and a battle between fan-favorite and potentially the most dangerous pressure boxer in the division! Don't miss this one lads!