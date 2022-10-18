Oliveira Vs Makhachev Streaming: Where To Watch UFC 280 Live Online Or TV?

UFC Vegas 62 took place last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it looked like a very weak card on paper. Yet, we’ve seen some high-level knockouts and finishes, so it sounded like a pretty solid intro for the stacked UFC 280 PPV card.

This time, the place is Etihad Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The promotion makes another trip to one of the richest countries in the world for a high-level, potentially the most powerful, and the most stacked fight card this year.

NYFights will try to take care of all potential UFC Vegas 62 streaming options. But this is a PPV (pay-per-view) card, which means you will have to pay some extra money to watch five bouts of the main card (two championship belt battles are included too).

UFC 280 Live Stream Options

If you’re interested in watching the preliminary card, you can purchase ESPN’s monthly subscription for 9.99 dollars. The annual package costs 99.99 bucks, which allows you to save some money. Well, I am telling you, this time the ESPN+ package is 100% worth purchasing, you’ve got Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady in the preliminary card, this is the clash of two extremely promising welterweight names!

Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) sounds like another great option for watching the UFC 280 preliminary card for diehard fans who live in the United States of America. It allows you to watch some other shows and episodes too, give it a shot!

You’d like to watch the main card, would you? Fine, please buy UFC 280 PPV card, click here for more info. You’ll see the price as soon as you log in with your credentials.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC 280 Watch Online Options?

Your best friend is UFC on Fight Pass, no doubt, with 11.99 dollars per month. You can enjoy the whole preliminary card and watch some high-level match-ups. The annual package is 114.99 dollars, which means you will save 30 bucks. Also, you can purchase UFC 280 main card via this app, and the price depends on your region.

Fight Pass gives you access to tons of fighting libraries. Every single fan of Cage Warriors, LFA, Titan FC, and grappling match-ups should invest in this. If you bet, you can take a look at the previous fights of fighters and travel through time for less than a cup of coffee! Believe me, the best way to discover new blood is to take a look at his previous bouts and wars, UFC on Fight Pass is worth every penny!

What Channel Is UFC 280 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole preliminary card. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 10 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider offers this amazing station.

Your second option is ESPNews, check if your cable provider lets you access it. Maybe you’ll have to pay, one call seals the deal, don’t hesitate!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done for a preliminary card, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… Isn’t it a great offer?

Again, depending on your geolocation, some local channels might air UFC 280 main card. Please check it out with your local TV or internet service provider.

Is There Any UFC 280 Free Live Stream?

Common guys, forget about it, NYFight stands against piracy and illegal streams. This is the fastest-growing sport for a reason, two championship fights, do you even have to think about free links? No means no, pay to watch!

Why Should I Watch UFC 280?

There are tons of positive reasons. Let me list them all, I’m sure you’ll enjoy reading:

BJJ, great chin with knockout power meets superb wrestling and top control master – Oliveira Vs Makhachev;

– Oliveira Vs Makhachev; Sterling Vs Dillashaw – submission expert and footwork specialist is going to try to deal with one of the most powerful punchers in the game;

– submission expert and footwork specialist is going to try to deal with one of the most powerful punchers in the game; The clash of styles – O’Malley’s kicks could hard Yan’s pressure, as long as O’Malley’s cardio is on point;

– O’Malley’s kicks could hard Yan’s pressure, as long as O’Malley’s cardio is on point; The closest fight ever – Dariush and Gamrot are very similar types of fighters, with one difference – Gamrot’s cardio is better, while Dariush offers more pressure against the fence;

– Dariush and Gamrot are very similar types of fighters, with one difference – Gamrot’s cardio is better, while Dariush offers more pressure against the fence; Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady could’ve headlined any UFC fight night card;

Makhmud Muradov is on a downfall, while many believe Caio Borralho might be the future of the 185-pound division;

Striker vs grappler match-up – Krylov is known for superb submissions and ok strikes, but Volkan Oezdemir survived Paul Craig in his last match, his takedown defense rocks;

– Krylov is known for superb submissions and ok strikes, but Volkan Oezdemir survived Paul Craig in his last match, his takedown defense rocks; AJ Dobson and Armen Petrosyan are very talented fighters , but unfortunately, one of them has to lose;

, but unfortunately, one of them has to lose; Wrestling phenom Muhammad Mokaev is looking to extend his winning streak against excellent defensive wrestler Malcolm Gordon;

Two Muay Thai fighters open the card – Lina Lansberg vs Karol Rosa is gonna be an absolute stand-up banger.

Take a look at the full UFC 280 fight card here, and don’t forget to sit next to your TV/PC/tablet at 10 PM on Saturday – this is the most stacked card of the year!