Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates

Published

2 hours ago

on

The UFC Orlando press conference was fun, but there was no hard trash talk on Kevin Holland’s end, despite he’s known for his big mouth. After all, he is a friend of Wonderboy Thompson, his rival in the main event of the evening. Please look at the full UFC on ESPN 42 fight card here.

The last step before the fighters square off on Saturday is the UFC fight night weigh-in, where all the fighters are going to step on the scales to check their weight.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

The UFC weigh-in today brings 30 fighters to the scale. The UFC fight night weigh-in time is 9 PM ET (3 PM CET). All the fighters need to hit the 1-pound division limit, which means you are allowed to weigh 126 pounds for a 125-pound combat.

Here is the list of results at Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland’s weigh-in. Both halves of the main event were on point, so the welterweight bout is official! Unfortunately, Schnell and Rowe didn't hit the scale.

Main Event (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126.5)* – missed weight

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Tai Tuivasa (266) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (255)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Eryk Anders (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+, 7 PM ET, 1 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Niko Price (170) vs. Philip Rowe (173.5)* – missed weight

Strawweight (115 pounds): Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Michael Johnson (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Darren Elkins (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tracy Cortez (125) vs. Amanda Ribas (125)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Natan Levy (156) vs. Genaro Valdéz (156)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Francis Marshall (145) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114.5)

Stay tuned to NYFights for the latest UFC fight night news, and there you go some info on UFC on ESPN 42 streaming options. Don’t miss this amazing night of combats on Saturday!

