UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Press Conference

The UFC press conference looked pretty much promising, as Kevin Holland is known for his history of fun statements and ideas, while Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has never been a huge trash-talker – he’s one of the nicest fighters in the promotion and a fan of showcasing his skills inside the Octagon.

The UFC fight night Orlando is going to be the fireworks with many potential finishes.

Pre-Fight Statements

Kevin Holland announced that he plans to strike against Wonderboy Thompson. According to Holland, Wonderboy was losing to people who dragged the fight to the canvas.

“Stephen Thompson fought for the title in the past, he’s had a couple of losses recently but he’s lost to people who decided to grapple the whole time. People who decide to strike don’t have a good night unless you’re Anthony Pettis. I think I’m as creative as Anthony even though he’s shown a lot of creativity inside the cage”, Holland said.

“Against Wonderboy, I think there is only one way to go. If I’m backing up then he does some things that he wants to do, if he’s backing up then he’s probably doing a few still fancy a** moves but on that a** you know what I mean”, Holland continued.

Holland Plans To Stand And Bang With Thompson

Holland wanted to fight Stephen Thompson before Khamzat Chimaev. When asked what he thought of fighting Thompson, Holland described the potential combat as “a technical stand-up war”.

“It’s not really a standard bang, it’s a real technical stand-up fight. You have to implement certain things and to get the Wonderboy and to have your way with him. I plan on implementing those things. I plan on showing that I can strike with the best of them and then it’s just a very fun matchup.

You talk about a guy who fought for the title, you talk about a guy some of the best out there at the top of the way. If you want a name you got to go through somebody like that and I just want a number for striking I don’t care about anything else”, Holland concluded.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland’s press conference took place yesterday, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. You can take a look at the highlights on MMAJunkie’s playlist.

UFC Fight Night Orlando Media Day Best Moments

As expected, Eryk Anders plans to keep grappler Kyle Daukaus from getting scrambly – he’ll try to fight on the feet. Natan Levy used to be an undefeated fighter but he’s pulling lessons and motivation from his first loss in the UFC, and he’ll try to bounce back with a win over Genaro Valdez on Saturday.

Amanda Ribas will meet Tracy Cortez, and she describes that bout as the clash of “smart fighters”. On the other hand, Cortez sees Henry Cejudo as “a great mentor” in push first Octagon finish.

Main Card

Jack Hermansson didn’t talk much about his upcoming fight with Roman Dolidze, he says he still wants Derek Brunson after another opponent change.

Tai Tuivasa didn’t look too confident ahead of his combat against Sergei Pavlovich. According to the Aussie kickboxer, everybody should be afraid of Pavlovich and his knockout power.

Rafael dos Anjos says he’s done at lightweight, and he has no plans to chase Islam Makhachev or any other champ. He wasn’t much interested in the fight against Bryan Barbarena, but Barbarena says he’s ready to beat another former champ despite being the massive underdog.

Stephen Thompson rarely jokes, but he looked very funny at the press conference. Thompson says that “Jack Black won’t be walking him out after all”. Kevin Holland trolled Thompson pretty much before the presser, but he was a pretty nice guy ahead of the cameras on Wednesday. Holland wants equal treatment for all UFC fighters and believes everybody should have a fair chance.

Unfortunately, Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich is not the main event of the evening, the promotion gave an advantage to the technical warfare over the clash of knockout artists, but no worries – the main card will not disappoint you!